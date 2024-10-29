‘Treats on the Streets’ delights costumed Halloween trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-treaters in their Halloween costumes filled downtown Main Street in Plano for the annual "Treats in the Streets" celebration. (Provided by Tiffany Forristall)

The downtown street Superman once called home was once again filled with costumed and caped characters, only this time with pink fairies, ghouls, glowing skeletons and an inflatable stomping dinosaur.

Costumed kids and their families paraded up and down Main Street for Plano’s annual “Treats on the Streets” Halloween celebration Oct. 24. Local businesses and organizations greeted the trick-or-treaters with booths filled with goodies and candy.

A costumed tyrannosaurus collects candy from a local business in Plano's downtown Halloween event. (Joey Weslo)

Dressed-up in cowboy western apparel, Cara Brummel, whose downtown family business Cooper Home Furnishings, in operation since 1886, said she loves how the event brings everyone together, from families, to businesses, non-profits, and city officials.

“Every year we do this, there’s more people out and new faces for us to meet,” Brummel said. “As a business, it’s wonderful seeing new people, and as a community member, I love seeing all the kids and families happy to be out and mingling together.”

Brummel said it was wonderful seeing the coordination of all those involved organizing the event coalesce into a great evening for a the smiling community members.

“After the last couple years, with people kind of staying inside and changing the way they live, it’s great to see everyone back out and vibing in a positive way and enjoying the perfect night,” Brummel said.

While Plano is famous for the filming of a Superman film, a tiny Spiderman was the one collecting all the candy at the town's "Treats in the Streets" Halloween event. (Joey Weslo)

Passing out candy from a witches cauldron, Plano Mayor Mike Rennels said he loved joking with the kids about their creative costumes. He even passed out dog treats to visiting families’ four-legged friends, even though some kids in dog costumes jokingly thought they should receive some dog treats too.

“This defines Plano, the sense of community, everybody having a great time and taking care of each other, laughing together, that’s what Plano is all about,” Rennels said.

Rennels said family-orientated nights like these make him feel proud of the community he helps serve.

“You see all the smiling faces, all the kids having a great time, the businesses all out supporting the community, it’s a great time for everybody,” Rennels said.

Tiffany Forristall, whose two daughters were dressed as a fairy and a pink-tutu skeleton, said she loved seeing the diversity of the community uniting in such a fun way. Forristall, who is the executive director for the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce, said her booth alone passed out more than 600 pieces of candy to costumed trick-or-treaters.

Tiffany Forristall's daughters, dressed as a fairy and pink-tutu skeleton, pose with some of Plano's members in blue at the town's "Treats in the Streets" Halloween event. (Provided by Tiffany Forristall)

“Events like these show how businesses and the community can work together to grow,” Forristall said. “We shop local here and we all work together. It’s a win-win for the whole community.”

Forristall said 49 different vendors and organizations helped put the event together and were out greeting the kids. She said the event helped showcase Plano’s small town ethos where everyone is welcome and greeted with smiling faces.

“I love this town, what a fantastic turnout,” Forristall said. “All the kids are so excited with their costumes, it’s just a warm, fun feeling all over.”