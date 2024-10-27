Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins regional cross country title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sundara Weber of Sandwich wins the varsity girls race during the Naperville North Twilight Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 2A Morris Regional

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the regional title in 16:39.80, and Sandwich took fourth as a team. Sandwich’s Joanna Weber was ninth (19:31.40).

Class 3A Minooka Regional

Yorkville (61 points) took second to Minooka (23) as the Foxes advanced to the sectional meet. Yorkville’s Ashley Schraeder was second (17:58.70) and Liliana Cargo was 12th (18:47.30) to pace the Foxes.

Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional

Oswego East was fourth (105 points) behind Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central to advance its team to sectionals. Oswego East’s Macy Dick was third (18:29.10) and Emma Berglund was ninth (18:57.20) while Oswego’s Kristin Soderlind was 10th (18:59.0).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional

Oswego East was sixth and Oswego ninth in the meet won by Neuqua Valley. Oswego East’s Eddie Bozett was 18th (16:07.70).

Class 2A Morris Regional

Sandwich was fifth at the regional meet. Sandwich’s Alex Walsh was 18th (16:44.10).

Class 3A Minooka Regional

Yorkville (84) points was second to Plainfield South (52). Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was second in 15:08.70.