Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins regional cross country title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 2A Morris Regional
Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the regional title in 16:39.80, and Sandwich took fourth as a team. Sandwich’s Joanna Weber was ninth (19:31.40).
Class 3A Minooka Regional
Yorkville (61 points) took second to Minooka (23) as the Foxes advanced to the sectional meet. Yorkville’s Ashley Schraeder was second (17:58.70) and Liliana Cargo was 12th (18:47.30) to pace the Foxes.
Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional
Oswego East was fourth (105 points) behind Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central to advance its team to sectionals. Oswego East’s Macy Dick was third (18:29.10) and Emma Berglund was ninth (18:57.20) while Oswego’s Kristin Soderlind was 10th (18:59.0).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional
Oswego East was sixth and Oswego ninth in the meet won by Neuqua Valley. Oswego East’s Eddie Bozett was 18th (16:07.70).
Class 2A Morris Regional
Sandwich was fifth at the regional meet. Sandwich’s Alex Walsh was 18th (16:44.10).
Class 3A Minooka Regional
Yorkville (84) points was second to Plainfield South (52). Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was second in 15:08.70.