New mortgage provider opens its doors in Oswego

The Yorkville and Oswego Chambers hosted a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting to welcome Guild Mortgage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at 4583 Illinois Route 71, Oswego. (Photo provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Guild Mortgage recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony in Oswego with members of both the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to its website, Guild Mortgage is an independent mortgage lender with expertise in primary, secondary, and investment loan solutions. Among their financing services provided, they offer support for renovation financing, grant programs, down payment assistance and reverse mortgage solutions.

Their office is located at 4583 State Route 71, Oswego and may be reached at 630-639-6791.

You can learn more about their provided services at branches.guildmortgage.com.