The Yorkville and Plano Chambers hosted a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting to welcome MB BouTEEque on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 12700 U.S. Route 34, Suite C, in Plano. (Photo provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Friends, family and members of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce and Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on Thursday, Oct. 10, for a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting to welcome MB BouTEEque.

Attendees enjoyed an open house with shopping, raffles, a prize wheel and a live DJ.

They are located at 12700 U.S. Route 34, Suite C, in Plano.

For more information, visit yorkvillechamber.org.