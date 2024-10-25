Oswego’s Savannah Millard goes 2-1 in first day of state tennis: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS
State
Oswego junior Savannah Millard went 2-1 in the first day of the state tournament on Thursday and is still alive in the consolation bracket going into Friday.
Millard beat Lincoln-Way Central’s Jenna Labriola 6-2, 6-0 in the first round, and then lost to Downers Grove South’s Gabby David in the second round 6-1, 6-2. Millard then beat Schaumburg’s Jhena Emnace in the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Moline d. Newark 25-15, 24-26, 25-15
Addison Long had three kills and four blocks, Rylie Carlson three kills and seven digs, Morgen Hergenhahn 11 digs and Taylor Jeffers 11 digs for Newark (23-10).