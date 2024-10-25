Oswego’s Savannah Millard goes 2-1 in first day of state tennis: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Savannah Millard of Oswego returns the ball during a match against Jenna Labriola of Lincoln-Way Central on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in the IHSA 2A singles tennis championship at Schaumburg High School. (Sandy Bressner)

GIRLS TENNIS

State

Oswego junior Savannah Millard went 2-1 in the first day of the state tournament on Thursday and is still alive in the consolation bracket going into Friday.

Millard beat Lincoln-Way Central’s Jenna Labriola 6-2, 6-0 in the first round, and then lost to Downers Grove South’s Gabby David in the second round 6-1, 6-2. Millard then beat Schaumburg’s Jhena Emnace in the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-4.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Moline d. Newark 25-15, 24-26, 25-15

Addison Long had three kills and four blocks, Rylie Carlson three kills and seven digs, Morgen Hergenhahn 11 digs and Taylor Jeffers 11 digs for Newark (23-10).