Plano Methodist Church hosts successful 21st annual Trunk or Treat

Plano Methodist Church's 21st annual Trunk or Treat featured 20 trucks for approximately 300 children. It look place Oct. 13, 2024, at the church, and included treats, games and a costume contest. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Trunk or Treat, which took place Oct. 13 at Plano Methodist Church, featured 20 decorated trunks for about 300 children to receive treats, play games and enjoy the trunks.

A concession stand was available with hot dogs, water, chips, candy and a variety of snack cakes and cookies.

A cart was filled with canned goods and paper products to donate to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Donations from the concession stand paid postage for the church’s Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes and next year’s Vacation Bible School.

The event also conducted a Favorite Trunk contest.

Annette and Londyn Scholes' "Stitch" trunk tied for first place with Al and Jeannie Benson's “Fall Harvest" trunk at Plano Methodist Church's 21st annual Trunk or Treat. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

To determine the favorite trunk, children were asked to cast a vote.

Many trunks received votes with a tie for first place for “Stitch,” by Annette and Londyn Scholes, and “Fall Harvest,” by Al and Jeannie Benson.

Second place was “Fortune Teller,” by Donna Forbes, and third place was “Pumpkins,” by Cara Brummel.