Sandwich High School Drama Club to perform ‘Ghostlight’

The Sandwich High School Drama Club will present its 2024 fall play “Ghostlight,” by Stephen Gregg, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Tickets will be $7 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens, and can be bought at sandwicharts.ludus.com.
“Ghostlight” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., at playscripts.com.
When Gabriela Nettles is admitted into the elite Doves Forge Academy, she is less than thrilled and looking looking for the exit, according to a news release from the Sandwich High School Drama Club. Before she can get herself kicked out, however, she stumbles upon a spooky, tragic story in the school’s theater. Her investigation leads to startling discoveries.
The cast for Sandwich High School’s production of “Ghostlight” include:
- Grace Anderson
- Sammy Calderon II
- Ella Calvert
- Ava Casey
- Payton DeWitt
- Delaney Gauer
- Sky Gerencir
- Chloe Heiman
- Caroline Gomes
- Jazz Kubas
- Alexandria LaPorte
- Daliyah Oberhart
- Autumn Owens
- KateLynn Richardson
- Daniel Sparti
- Ava Warner (Somonauk High School)
Serving on technical crews are:
- Lily Mitchell (stage manager)
- Grace Anderson
- Owen Bourke
- Samuel Calderon
- Jocelyn Carr
- Lydia Cartwright
- Payton DeWitt
- Ava Diederich (Somonauk High School)
- Parker Eberle
- Abby Fish
- Caroline Gomes
- Keygan Hake
- Leo Harbacek
- Madelyn Hernandez (Somonauk High School)
- Josiah Karunakaran
- Claire Keigher
- Brooklynn Konczal
- Mikaela LeaTrea
- Alyssa LeaTrea
- James LeaTrea
- Arlenn Lesko
- Zamelie Lesko
- Logan McManis
- Grace Mikkelson
- Keri Munch
- Jasmine Nagy
- Autumn Owens
- Scarlett Paul
- Quenten Pekoc
- Ravin Read
- Lily Richardson
- Addison Sondgeroth
- Sydney Townsend
- Sadie Wallis
Sandwich High School is located at 515 Lions Road.
For any questions, contact Kevin Pajor at kpajor@sandwich430.org.