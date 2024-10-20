Sandwich High School Drama Club to perform ‘Ghostlight’

The Sandwich High School Drama Club will present "Ghostlight," by Stephen Gregg, as its 2024 fall play, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The high school is located at 515 Lions Road. (Photo provided by the Sandwich High School Drama Club)

The Sandwich High School Drama Club will present its 2024 fall play “Ghostlight,” by Stephen Gregg, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tickets will be $7 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens, and can be bought at sandwicharts.ludus.com.

“Ghostlight” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., at playscripts.com.

When Gabriela Nettles is admitted into the elite Doves Forge Academy, she is less than thrilled and looking looking for the exit, according to a news release from the Sandwich High School Drama Club. Before she can get herself kicked out, however, she stumbles upon a spooky, tragic story in the school’s theater. Her investigation leads to startling discoveries.

The cast for Sandwich High School’s production of “Ghostlight” include:

Grace Anderson

Sammy Calderon II

Ella Calvert

Ava Casey

Payton DeWitt

Delaney Gauer

Sky Gerencir

Chloe Heiman

Caroline Gomes

Jazz Kubas

Alexandria LaPorte

Daliyah Oberhart

Autumn Owens

KateLynn Richardson

Daniel Sparti

Ava Warner (Somonauk High School)

Serving on technical crews are:

Lily Mitchell (stage manager)

Grace Anderson

Owen Bourke

Samuel Calderon

Jocelyn Carr

Lydia Cartwright

Payton DeWitt

Ava Diederich (Somonauk High School)

Parker Eberle

Abby Fish

Caroline Gomes

Keygan Hake

Leo Harbacek

Madelyn Hernandez (Somonauk High School)

Josiah Karunakaran

Claire Keigher

Brooklynn Konczal

Mikaela LeaTrea

Alyssa LeaTrea

James LeaTrea

Arlenn Lesko

Zamelie Lesko

Logan McManis

Grace Mikkelson

Keri Munch

Jasmine Nagy

Autumn Owens

Scarlett Paul

Quenten Pekoc

Ravin Read

Lily Richardson

Addison Sondgeroth

Sydney Townsend

Sadie Wallis

Sandwich High School is located at 515 Lions Road.

For any questions, contact Kevin Pajor at kpajor@sandwich430.org.