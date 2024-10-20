Oswego Co-Op freshman Alli Wiertel ties for 4th at Class 2A state golf tournament

Oswego Co-op freshman Alli Wiertel (right) tied for fourth at the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday. Teammate Kendall Grant tied for 24th. (Photo provided)

Alli Wiertel was not surprised to be at state as a freshman, near the top of the leaderboard of the Class 2A state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

How high were Wiertel’s hopes before the year?

“Honestly my expectation coming into the season was to finish first,” the Oswego Co-Op freshman said.

That place might have to wait. But Wiertel still put together quite a finish.

Shooting an even-par score of 144 over two days, Wiertel tied for fourth with Barrington sophomore Reese Wallace, five shots back of medalist Martha Kuwahara of team champion Glenbrook North.

“Tied for fourth, between me and one of my best friends, Reese Wallace,” Wiertel said. “I would say it is very good. I felt like I could have done better. There were shots left out there, but overall I felt good about it.”

Wiertel entered Saturday’s final round tied for ninth place, three shots back of the lead, after posting a 2-over 74 on Friday.

But she climbed the leaderboard on Saturday with a consistent round featuring 12 pars and four birdies. Wiertel’s 2-under 70 on Saturday was the second-lowest score of the day, behind only Kuwahara’s 68.

“I started off strong from the start,” Wiertel said. “The first day my driver wasn’t good and right off the bat Saturday I drove down the middle, had a close approach and gave me a look for birdie. I gave myself a ton of looks for birdie which gave me confidence.”

Wiertel had good reason to feel confident.

She shot a 73 to tie for second at the regional meet, a 74 for second at the sectional tournament and was second at the conference tournament. She was also Southwest Prairie Conference MVP for the season.

“I kept giving myself birdie looks today. If I made every putt out there I definitely had a chance for first and second,” Wiertel said. “I just had to be patient, continue to give myself birdie looks. My driver today was perfect. It was really just good shot after good shot fairway to green.”

Wiertel’s teammate Kendall Grant shot a two-day score of 156 to tie for 24th.

At the Class 3A boys tournament, Oswego East’s Logan Hong shot a two-day total of 165 to tie for 72nd.