Kendall County property transfers: May 24 to Sept. 12, 2024

Joliet

Matthew D. Jones to Daniel Skorka, Residence at 7612 Stonecrop Lane, Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 27.

Linda Jane Heft to Jeffrey Alexander Obenland and Viviana Obenland, Residence at 8200 Tremont Lane, Joliet, $279,000, July 2.

Roger Londono to Peter Ranstead, Residence at 1106 Woodiris Drive, Joliet, $520,000, May 31.

Manuel Alcala Jr. to Keegan Robson and Alison Kirk, Residence at 2214 Woodview Ave., Joliet, $285,000, Aug. 7.

Maria I. Lara to Terreon and Ishana Johnson, Residence at 8206 Waterbury Drive, Joliet, $445,000, July 19.

Minooka

Jennifer Tinajero to Loretta and Matthew Ogg, Residence at 800 Daniel Drive, Minooka, $267,500, Aug. 30.

Montgomery

Karla Cruz to Kaylee Knierim, Residence at 2492 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $270,000, Sept. 3.

Jacqueline S. Sanders to Erin R. Kirby, Residence at 314 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $320,000, June 26.

Timothy R. Penley to Bryan Bartholomew, Residence at 73 Sierra Road, Montgomery, $435,000, Sept. 4.

Marys Lane Rocher LLC to Johnathon J. Sliman and Alejandra Serrano Isarraraz, Residence at 25 Longbeach Road, Montgomery, $360,000, June 17.

Newark

Kevin M. Klock to Jordan Miller and Kyle Anderson, Residence at 107 N. Canal St., Newark, $180,000, Sept. 11.

David J. Schober to Thomas J. Miller, Residence at 8050 Finnie Road, Newark, $590,000, July 24.

Oswego

Mark Remissong to Arthur L. and Diane L. Blodgett, Residence at 248 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $462,500, Aug. 29.

Latonya Y. Billman to Natalie Gresk and Jacob Fox, Residence at 204 Springbrook Trail S, Oswego, $292,500, May 24.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Subramanyam Yekkaluri Venkata, Residence at 215 Tinana St., Oswego, $540,000, Aug. 28.

Gregory T. Deck to Anthony and Jessica N. David, Residence at 203 Isleview Drive, Oswego, $395,000, Aug. 13.

Dhuse Trust to Dale and Danielle Johnson, Residence at 18 Clark Ave., Oswego, $300,000, Aug. 27.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Pruthivi Reddy Parne and Sirini Maddi, Residence at 224 Tinana St., Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 27.

Irene M. Fitzgerald to Cody A. Olson, Residence at 363 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $270,000, Aug. 19.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Haritha Yella and Gautham Jampala, Residence at 220 Tinana St., Oswego, $589,500, Aug. 26.

Klank Trust to Arvind Kulkarni, Residence at 605 Queen Drive, Oswego, $375,000, Aug. 27.

Elizabeth Hornstra to Alessandro and Francesca Bondi, Residence at 460 Newport Circle, Oswego, $335,000, Aug. 6.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Lakshmana Rao Lanka and Aruna Lanka, Residence at 617 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $533,500, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Koutilya Kumar Gogineni, Residence at 621 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $531,500, Aug. 28.

Wayne G. Mundsinger to John R. and Bernice E. Tulloch, Residence at 7630 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego, $1.1 million, Aug. 27.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Cory Evans and Jacqueline Brunelle, Residence at 120 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $545,500, Aug. 28.

Rodolfo Martinez to Gaetano and Sarah Bondi, Residence at 805 Cougar Lane, Oswego, $355,000, May 24.

Jason Kapus to Marina and Kelly Bertog, Residence at 532 Litchfield Way, Oswego, $585,000, Aug. 26.

Plainfield

Skipland Trust to Clenard Trask, Residence at 2207 Covington Lane, Plainfield, $375,000, Aug. 13.

We Kenya B. Vanosten Promin to Matthew A. Olivas and Brenda Nieto, Residence at 7318 Torrey Circle, Plainfield, $365,000, July 24.

NVR Inc. to Utsab Raj Ghimire and Pabitra K. C., Residence at 8021 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $448,000, Aug. 29.

Veronica Porombrica to Leeann Surin, Residence at 12730 Wild Rye Court, Plainfield, $359,000, Aug. 9.

Sandwich

Dennis Lavern Stahl to Aaron Lavern and Haley Elizabeth Stahl, Residence at 15477 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $311,000, Aug. 30.

Yorkville

Toftoy Trust to Edward F. Sleezer, Residence at 14752 Budd Road, Yorkville, $226,000, Sept. 11.

Michael B. Haller to Bridget Winz, Residence at 1462 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $260,000, Aug. 19.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Gregory Beste and Charity Browne, Residence at 1466 Orchid St., Yorkville, $250,000, Sept. 6.

Humm Trust to Darin and Stacey L. Peterson, Residence at 215 Georgeanna St., Yorkville, $240,000, Sept. 4.

Michael Palmieri to Todd James Groth, Residence at 2427 Wythe Place, Yorkville, $400,000, Aug. 22.

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Pavani Tharigopula, Residence at 2733 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $400,000, Sept. 6.

Joseph Giese to David N. Smith and Kelsey C. Castello, Residence at 3 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville, $485,000, Aug. 16.

Patrick T. Lee to Curtis J. Winkle and Avril V. Guinn Winkle, Residence at 4023 Shoeger Court, Yorkville, $328,000, Sept. 6.

NVR Inc. to Manuel B. Lopez and Gladis I. Barba Flores, Residence at 4433 Tampa Drive, Yorkville, $416,000, Sept. 11.

NVR Inc. to Keyurkumar and Renee Patel, Residence at 4451 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $401,500, Sept. 12.

Michael A. Torto to Todd Spencer and Erin Melissa Spencer, Residence at 45 Ponderosa Drive, Yorkville, $535,000, Aug. 21.

Thomas J. Sellman to Jesse Emert, Residence at 803 Bristol Ave., Yorkville, $320,000, July 17.

Amanda Moss to Nicholas and Jennifer O’brien, Residence at 804 Morgan St., Yorkville, $369,000, Aug. 17.

Long Term Trust to Jacqueline Silva Bautista, Residence at 806 Adrian St., Yorkville, $275,000, Sept. 3.

NVR Inc. to Susan Lynn Pasquini, Residence at 2754 Royal Court, Yorkville, $403,500, Sept. 6.