October 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kendall County property transfers: May 24 to Sept. 12, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Joliet

Matthew D. Jones to Daniel Skorka, Residence at 7612 Stonecrop Lane, Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 27.

Linda Jane Heft to Jeffrey Alexander Obenland and Viviana Obenland, Residence at 8200 Tremont Lane, Joliet, $279,000, July 2.

Roger Londono to Peter Ranstead, Residence at 1106 Woodiris Drive, Joliet, $520,000, May 31.

Manuel Alcala Jr. to Keegan Robson and Alison Kirk, Residence at 2214 Woodview Ave., Joliet, $285,000, Aug. 7.

Maria I. Lara to Terreon and Ishana Johnson, Residence at 8206 Waterbury Drive, Joliet, $445,000, July 19.

Minooka

Jennifer Tinajero to Loretta and Matthew Ogg, Residence at 800 Daniel Drive, Minooka, $267,500, Aug. 30.

Montgomery

Karla Cruz to Kaylee Knierim, Residence at 2492 Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, $270,000, Sept. 3.

Jacqueline S. Sanders to Erin R. Kirby, Residence at 314 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $320,000, June 26.

Timothy R. Penley to Bryan Bartholomew, Residence at 73 Sierra Road, Montgomery, $435,000, Sept. 4.

Marys Lane Rocher LLC to Johnathon J. Sliman and Alejandra Serrano Isarraraz, Residence at 25 Longbeach Road, Montgomery, $360,000, June 17.

Newark

Kevin M. Klock to Jordan Miller and Kyle Anderson, Residence at 107 N. Canal St., Newark, $180,000, Sept. 11.

David J. Schober to Thomas J. Miller, Residence at 8050 Finnie Road, Newark, $590,000, July 24.

Oswego

Mark Remissong to Arthur L. and Diane L. Blodgett, Residence at 248 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $462,500, Aug. 29.

Latonya Y. Billman to Natalie Gresk and Jacob Fox, Residence at 204 Springbrook Trail S, Oswego, $292,500, May 24.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Subramanyam Yekkaluri Venkata, Residence at 215 Tinana St., Oswego, $540,000, Aug. 28.

Gregory T. Deck to Anthony and Jessica N. David, Residence at 203 Isleview Drive, Oswego, $395,000, Aug. 13.

Dhuse Trust to Dale and Danielle Johnson, Residence at 18 Clark Ave., Oswego, $300,000, Aug. 27.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Pruthivi Reddy Parne and Sirini Maddi, Residence at 224 Tinana St., Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 27.

Irene M. Fitzgerald to Cody A. Olson, Residence at 363 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $270,000, Aug. 19.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Haritha Yella and Gautham Jampala, Residence at 220 Tinana St., Oswego, $589,500, Aug. 26.

Klank Trust to Arvind Kulkarni, Residence at 605 Queen Drive, Oswego, $375,000, Aug. 27.

Elizabeth Hornstra to Alessandro and Francesca Bondi, Residence at 460 Newport Circle, Oswego, $335,000, Aug. 6.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Lakshmana Rao Lanka and Aruna Lanka, Residence at 617 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $533,500, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Koutilya Kumar Gogineni, Residence at 621 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $531,500, Aug. 28.

Wayne G. Mundsinger to John R. and Bernice E. Tulloch, Residence at 7630 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego, $1.1 million, Aug. 27.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Cory Evans and Jacqueline Brunelle, Residence at 120 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $545,500, Aug. 28.

Rodolfo Martinez to Gaetano and Sarah Bondi, Residence at 805 Cougar Lane, Oswego, $355,000, May 24.

Jason Kapus to Marina and Kelly Bertog, Residence at 532 Litchfield Way, Oswego, $585,000, Aug. 26.

Plainfield

Skipland Trust to Clenard Trask, Residence at 2207 Covington Lane, Plainfield, $375,000, Aug. 13.

We Kenya B. Vanosten Promin to Matthew A. Olivas and Brenda Nieto, Residence at 7318 Torrey Circle, Plainfield, $365,000, July 24.

NVR Inc. to Utsab Raj Ghimire and Pabitra K. C., Residence at 8021 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $448,000, Aug. 29.

Veronica Porombrica to Leeann Surin, Residence at 12730 Wild Rye Court, Plainfield, $359,000, Aug. 9.

Sandwich

Dennis Lavern Stahl to Aaron Lavern and Haley Elizabeth Stahl, Residence at 15477 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $311,000, Aug. 30.

Yorkville

Toftoy Trust to Edward F. Sleezer, Residence at 14752 Budd Road, Yorkville, $226,000, Sept. 11.

Michael B. Haller to Bridget Winz, Residence at 1462 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $260,000, Aug. 19.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Gregory Beste and Charity Browne, Residence at 1466 Orchid St., Yorkville, $250,000, Sept. 6.

Humm Trust to Darin and Stacey L. Peterson, Residence at 215 Georgeanna St., Yorkville, $240,000, Sept. 4.

Michael Palmieri to Todd James Groth, Residence at 2427 Wythe Place, Yorkville, $400,000, Aug. 22.

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Pavani Tharigopula, Residence at 2733 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $400,000, Sept. 6.

Joseph Giese to David N. Smith and Kelsey C. Castello, Residence at 3 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville, $485,000, Aug. 16.

Patrick T. Lee to Curtis J. Winkle and Avril V. Guinn Winkle, Residence at 4023 Shoeger Court, Yorkville, $328,000, Sept. 6.

NVR Inc. to Manuel B. Lopez and Gladis I. Barba Flores, Residence at 4433 Tampa Drive, Yorkville, $416,000, Sept. 11.

NVR Inc. to Keyurkumar and Renee Patel, Residence at 4451 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $401,500, Sept. 12.

Michael A. Torto to Todd Spencer and Erin Melissa Spencer, Residence at 45 Ponderosa Drive, Yorkville, $535,000, Aug. 21.

Thomas J. Sellman to Jesse Emert, Residence at 803 Bristol Ave., Yorkville, $320,000, July 17.

Amanda Moss to Nicholas and Jennifer O’brien, Residence at 804 Morgan St., Yorkville, $369,000, Aug. 17.

Long Term Trust to Jacqueline Silva Bautista, Residence at 806 Adrian St., Yorkville, $275,000, Sept. 3.

NVR Inc. to Susan Lynn Pasquini, Residence at 2754 Royal Court, Yorkville, $403,500, Sept. 6.