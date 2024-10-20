Annual Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day Dinner set for Nov. 11

Plano American Legion member Art Killey was the guest speaker at the Legion's Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner. The 2024 dinner will take Monday, Nov. 11, at Fox Valley Community Services located at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. (photo provided by the Plano American Legion)

The annual Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day Dinner will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at Fox Valley Community Services located at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the Annual Veterans Program to follow.

This dinner is open to all Sandwich VFW Post 1486 and Auxiliary members, Sandwich American Legion Post 181, Auxiliary, SAL and ALR members and a guest.

It is also free and open to all U.S. military veterans and their guests residing in the Sandwich School voting district.

Those planning to attend must RSVP on or before Nov. 2, by calling Sally at 815-786-8171, 815-791-3435 or Ginger at 815-530-5708. Do not call the VFW or Legion.