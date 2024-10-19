Kendall County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputy

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office swore in Eric Hilderbrant as a new deputy on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division.

Eric Hilderbrant was sworn in on Oct. 10 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

He will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers for the field training phase, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Hilderbrant earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. He achieved the rank of sergeant at the Park Ridge Police Department before retired after 27 years of service.