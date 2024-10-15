Meals on Wheels launches at Plano Methodist Church to support local seniors

Community members from the City of Plano, Plano Police Department, Plano Fire Department, Veterans Services, Meals on Wheels and Plano Methodist Church gathered on Oct. 10, 2024, to celebrate the grand opening of Meals on Wheels at Plano Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale St. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The grand opening of Meals on Wheels was Thursday at Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included a gathering of community partners, such as the City of Plano, Plano Police Department, Plano Fire Department, Veterans Services, Meals on Wheels and Plano Methodist Church.

Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals and companionship for seniors aged 60 and older in the community.

Meals will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Plano Methodist Church.

To volunteer, reach out to Julie Maritato at jmaritato@cnnssa.org or the church office at office@planomethodist.org.