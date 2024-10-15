Hundreds attend breast cancer benefit concert in Oswego

People dance to tribute band Billy Elton during Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert on Oct. 12 at Venue 1012 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Chris Williams has been cancer-free for 16 years.

But as she told those who attended the Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert in Oswego on Oct. 12, she was determined not just to survive cancer, but also to thrive.

“It wasn’t easy and I didn’t do it alone,” Williams said. “My family and friends helped in so many ways that there’s too many to name. And I’m very grateful for their love and support. Survival, or trying to survive any illness, isn’t just about the medicine or treatments. A positive attitude is half the battle and having someone there to support you and promote positivity.”

Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt helps out in the beverage tent at the Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert Oct. 12 in Oswego. Ten percent of net ticket and wine sales from Pouring for Pink will benefit three organizations – Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center in Aurora, The Edward Foundation and the American Cancer Society. (Eric Schelkopf)

Williams was also hopeful there someday will be a cure for cancer.

“Continued support, awareness, early detection, new drugs and technology are going to set the stage for what I believe is the day when pink will be just another color,” she said.

Ten percent of net ticket and wine sales from Pouring for Pink will benefit three organizations – Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center in Aurora, The Edward Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

“The Village of Oswego recognizes that there is a disease that is still taking the lives of many of our loved ones,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in addressing the crowd. “But the research, advocacy and support services that we’re supporting today will help the American Cancer Society, The Edward Foundation and Waterford Place.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors emphasize the importance of detecting cancer early. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, when caught in its earliest, localized stages, the five-year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%.

Cancer survivor Cynthia Highfield, right, of Oswego, speaks Oct. 12 at the Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert in Oswego. On her left is fellow cancer survivor Lynn Coit. Behind them is Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman. (Eric Schelkopf)

Also sharing their stories were fellow cancer survivors Lynn Coit and Cynthia Highfield.

“I am so grateful to be standing here today,” said Highfield, an Oswego resident who is a one-year survivor of breast cancer. “As anyone who has faced this battle knows, cancer doesn’t just affect your body. It affects your mind, your spirit and your entire sense of normalcy. During my journey, I was lucky to have an amazing support system and my family and friends.”

Highfield praised the services provided at Waterford Place.

“This center became my lifeline, from exercise classes that kept me active to educational seminars that empowered me with knowledge and filled the gaps when my family couldn’t be there, offering the support that every cancer patient needs but does not always know how to ask for it,” she said.

The benefit took place at the village’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego. Two tribute bands provided entertainment – Billy Elton performed hits by Billy Joel and Elton John and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute also performed.

Billy Elton lead singer and pianist Reid Spears, left, and saxophonist Paul Maslin, right, perform Oct. 12 at the Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert at Venue 1012 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Todd Kummer, owner of The Popcorn Store in Oswego, was trying to do his part to help. Kummer was selling popcorn at the benefit and 10% of the sales went to the American Cancer Society.

In addition, he donated popcorn to the event’s silent auction.

“We’re excited to be here,” Kummer said.

Pouring for Pink is a new event this year. For the past two years, the village had organized a different cancer benefit concert – Wine off the Fox, a take off on the village’s annual wine tasting event along the Fox River, Wine on the Fox.

The event is the capstone to Venue 1012′s season.