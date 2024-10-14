Yorkville Congregational UCC hosts fall rummage and bake sale to support local charities

Members of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will make homemade pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other treats for the church's fall rummage and bake sale. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, located at 409 Center Parkway. (Photo provided by the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its fall rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, located at 409 Center Parkway.

Donations for the sale will be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday Oct. 21 and 22, at the church. A donation form will be available for tax purposes, according to a news release from the church.

Accepted furniture includes living room pieces with sofas up to 8 feet long, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, office furniture and outdoor furniture, according to the release.

Accepted electronics include speakers, working flat screen TVs up to 48 inches with plug and USB ports. TV donations are only accepted on Sunday, Oct. 20, according to the release.

Items that cannot be accepted are oversized entertainment centers, construction debris, large appliances, certain electronics, tube TV and/or flat screen TVs larger than 48 inches, computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, land/cell phones, fax equipment; infant/child car and/or booster seats, any mattresses, box springs and cribs.

Proceeds from the sale will support church programs and local charity organizations, according to the release.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.