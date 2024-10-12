Oswego garage fire spreads to neighbor’s house Friday night

No one was injured in a garage fire Oct. 11 in Oswego that spread to a neighbor’s house. (Provided by Oswego Fire Protection District)

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Ken-Com 911 received multiple calls regarding a fire in an attached garage in the 400 block of Arboretum Way in Oswego, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a rapidly spreading fire in an attached garage that was moving toward a neighbor’s house. They attacked the fire with multiple hose lines and brought the fire in both locations under control, according to the release. The fire was believed to have begun in the garage.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about four hours.

The adjacent neighbor’s house sustained significant damage to its exterior, according to the release, and the house attached to the garage was deemed uninhabitable with major damage to the garage area.

No one was injured, according to the release. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Plainfield Fire Protection District provided mutual aid at the scene. Sugar Grove, North Aurora, and Montgomery fire protection districts provided district coverage during the incident