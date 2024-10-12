Little White School Museum to host Native American Storytelling for heritage month

Oswego’s Little White School Museum will host a free presentation by Gerald Savage—HoChunk Ska Ga in his native language—called “Native American Storytelling," at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the museum, 72 Polk St. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum and the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a free presentation on “Native American Storytelling” by Gerald Savage, also known as Chief White Winnebago.

It will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the museum, 72 Polk St.

During his presentation, Chief Winnebago will introduce participants to the culture and history of the HoChunk nation through five Native American stories.

Savage, HoChunk Ska Ga in his native language, is a member of the HoChunk nation. He grew up with his grandparents, who raised him in the tribal ways. His grandfather was Chief Walks With the Wind, according to a news release from the museum.

Registration is not required, but it helps the museum.

To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010.

For more information on the Little White School Museum, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.