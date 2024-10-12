Letter: Supporting Lauren Underwood

I am voting for Lauren Underwood again because what she has focused on and, I trust, will continue to be the improvement of regular people’s lives. All of us are going to age and die someday and isn’t it wonderful that she has helped pass legislation that caps the out of pocket expenses for healthcare, for medicines seniors have to pay and for insulin for diabetes?

These are practical, real improvements in the quality of lives, and I trust that she and those around her will continue to have the best interests of the most vulnerable at heart as she does her work in the U.S. House of Representatives. Make your voice heard loudly or quietly by choosing to put a check by Lauren Underwood’s name on your ballot.

Chuck Lederman

Oswego