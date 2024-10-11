Main Street Merchants, a new collective boutique, opens in Plano

Owner Andie Groff celebrates a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new collective boutique, Main Street Merchants, in Plano, with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce and the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 1. (Provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Main Street Merchants, a one-stop shop, where customers can buy everything from arts and crafts, to jewelry and home décor, is now open in Plano.

The collective boutique, owned by local entrepreneur Andie Groff, features an array of specialities from 23 local artisans, crafters and curators.

The boutique is and open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Mondays – Saturdays at at 218 Mitchell Drive. You can learn more at mainstreetmerchants.net or contact the shop at (630) 465-9496.

Groff celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce and the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 30. Members of the public were excited to meet several of the vendors and artisans featured at the boutique, according to a press release.

Shoppers are invited to come see the boutique’s selection of items like artisan candles, clothing, furniture, gourmet foods and woodworks. The shop even sells locally made honey and goat’s milk soaps.

Just in time for the season, the boutique is currently displaying crafted holiday items to help make every home merry and bright throughout the holidays.