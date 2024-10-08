Spooktacular fun awaits at Kendall County’s Halloween at the Lyon Farm

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Halloween at the Lyon Farm and Village from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27, 2024. Children are encouraged to dress up for the costume parade starting 3 p.m. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Historical Society)

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Halloween at the Lyon Farm and Village from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27.

There will be trick-or-treating at the village buildings and old fashion games on the village green.

Attendees can also guess the weight of a pumpkin in the Town Hall, guess the number of candies in a jar in the School House and take a hayride through the farm, prairie grass and spook barn.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume for the costume parade starting at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, according to a news release from the historical society.

The food booth will be open selling hot dogs, chips, pop, lemonade, bottled water, cider, hot chocolate and apple slices with caramel sauce. Pumpkins will be for sale by donation.

Admission is $5.00 for all ages. It will go toward the upkeep of the grounds, historical buildings and preservation of donated artifacts, according to the release.

Lyon Farm is located at 7935 Illinois Route 71, in Yorkville.

The Kendall County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve the history of Kendall County. It is volunteer-operated.