Spooky showdowns: Montgomery’s Annual Halloween Display Contest returns

The Montgomery Beautification Committee's annual Halloween Display Contest will have nominations open through Sunday, Oct. 20. Committee members will judge and award nominees' displays on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23. (Photo provided by Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Beautification Committee will host its annual Halloween Display Contest to recognize homes and businesses for outstanding Halloween decorations.

Online nominations are now open through Sunday, Oct. 20. Committee members will visit the nominated addresses on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to judge and award the nominees’ displays.

Residents are encouraged to ensure their lights are on by 5 p.m. that evening, according to a news release from the committee.

Winners should leave their award signs posted until after Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, according to the release.

“We have a lot of creative residents who really get into the Halloween spirit,” said Ben Brzoska, village trustee and chair of the Beautification Committee, in the release. “It is one of our favorite contests to judge, as the residents raise the bar every year.”

Addresses of the homes awarded will be available online after judging is complete for those in the community who wish to see the community’s creativity.

“From the large skeletons to the tasteful pumpkins, it aids to the community spirit and we love recognizing residents who do their part in making Montgomery a great and fun place to live,” Brzoska said in the release.

To nominate a property, visit montgomeryil.org or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.