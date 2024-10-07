Kendall County property transfers: June 26 to Sept. 9, 2024

Aurora

James A. Bosserman Jr. to Jeewan Subedi and Ashu Kharel, Residence at 1880 Eastwick Lane, Aurora, $522,000, Aug. 30.

Joliet

Ryan Matuszewski to Joseph and Diamond Holmes, Residence at 7916 Indigo Drive, Joliet, $455,000, Aug. 5.

Elizabeth Villarreal to David Shaun and Jessica Zinck, Residence at 1120 Fawnlily Circle, Joliet, $240,000, Aug. 27.

Montgomery

Alyssa Klementzos to Daniel and April Courtright, Residence at 167 Heathgate Road, Montgomery, $290,000, Aug. 29.

David C. Claycombe to Jose and Alejandro Lopez, Residence at 2074 Kathleen Circle, Montgomery, $358,000, June 26.

Austen M. Overton Kapusinski to Brian Atchley Sr., Residence at 2184 Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, $220,000, Aug. 26.

Gabriel Borjon Morales Jr. to Cruz Epimenio Murillo Fregoso and Guillermina Fregoso Garcia, Residence at 17 Durango Road, Montgomery, $225,000, July 8.

Michael Willoughby to Jacob Heiser, Residence at 2495 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $255,000, July 8.

Oswego

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 2200 Light Road, Oswego, $104,500, Sept. 5.

Smith Inter Vivo Trust to Lora J. and Scott M. Markley, Residence at 691 Cheshire Court, Oswego, $442,500, Aug. 30.

Isaac Wixon to Matthew and Edward Fogarty, Residence at 54 W. Rickard Drive, Oswego, $320,000, Aug. 29.

R. Scott Kowalczyk to John and Barbara Bierbauer, Residence at 504 Truman Drive, Oswego, $365,000, July 30.

SFR Acquisitions 2022-1 LLC to Laleh and Ramin Chashtori, Residence at 157 Linden Drive, Oswego, $445,000, Aug. 27.

Robert J. Fornecker to Arline R. and John P. Koomjohn, Residence at 77 Brockway Drive, Oswego, $405,000, July 25.

Michael Peter Widuch Trust to Ronald R. and Linda J. Bade, Residence at 799 Suffield Court, Oswego, $454,500, Aug. 29.

Goins Trust to Christina Bumber, Residence at 101 Canterbury Court, Oswego, $254,000, Aug. 30.

Edward Gernand to Sardor Fuzaylov, Residence at 385 Mcgrath Drive, Oswego, $300,000, Aug. 15.

Timothy Hines to Onur Tulis and Rahshan E. Mazaldzhieva, Residence at 409 Raintree Drive, Oswego, $480,000, Aug. 19.

Plainfield

Rubindra Bariya to Christopher and Michalene Conway, Residence at 26525 Rustling Birch Way, Plainfield, $580,000, Aug. 21.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sean Gehan Lee and Hameeda S. Hashim, Residence at 13504 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $475,000, Aug. 30.

Kody Allen Ezell to Juan T. Torres, Residence at 7203 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $245,000, Aug. 8.

Joseph Peek to Christopher David Ludes and Sarah Wieczorek, Residence at 7213 Faxton Lane, Plainfield, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Gregory A. Gordon to Torresha Ford, Residence at 7213 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $270,000, Aug. 8.

Sherrie L. Brassard to Fitsum Abebe Estifanos and Selamawit Gezahegn Tadesse, Residence at 7410 Windstone Drive, Plainfield, $370,000, Aug. 6.

NVR Inc. to Behzad Ghazi and Mahrukh Ghazi, Residence at 7908 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $387,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. to Chole C. Harrington and Roderick C. Harrington, Residence at 7910 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $423,000, Aug. 28.

NVR Inc. to Kaitlyn Mihalov, Residence at 8000 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $391,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Sally and Michael J. McDonnell, Residence at 8012 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $398,500, Aug. 29.

NVR Inc. to Edgar Trujillo and Patricia Cahue, Residence at 8014 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $392,500, Aug. 5.

Plano

Robert S. Vlcek to Alexander and Angelee Larsen, Residence at 1108 Bittersweet Drive, Plano, $325,000, Aug. 26.

Greg Oneil to Colleen and Eric Hardekopf, Residence at 3904 Turner Ave., Plano, $250,000, June 2.

Sandwich

Ranson P. Page to David Arias and Cecilia Ortiz, Residence at 15589 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $280,000, Aug. 13.

Michael Slawinski to Cole A. Adams and Rachel N. Tackette, Residence at 15 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $276,000, Aug. 23.

Holmes Trust to Ethan Dockendorf and Mackenzie Waldrop, Residence at 1501 Prairie Wind Drive, Sandwich, $345,000, Aug. 27.

NVR Inc. to Dakota Ray Frantz, Residence at 802 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $360,000, Sept. 9.

Logan Beatty to Patricia J. Brown, Residence at 712 Charlotte St., Sandwich, $297,000, Aug. 10.

Colton D. Beatty to Connor Mynatt and Megan Braun, Residence at 313 Castle St., Sandwich, $275,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Michael Lee Ferguson and Emily Jones, Residence at 708 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $348,500, Aug. 27.

Gail Walz to Alket and Merita Agolli, Residence at 320 S. Wolfe St., Sandwich, $135,000, Aug. 24.

Ethan J. Dockendorf to Clay R. Cargola and Alexandrea M. Diehl, Residence at 403 Joles St., Sandwich, $240,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Gregory S. and Rosella M. Price, Residence at 704 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $309,500, Aug. 27.

Yorkville

Bradford A. Lee to Steven M. Mansmith and Kristen Mansmith, Residence at 7501 Rose Hill Court, Yorkville, $758,000, Aug. 12.Sandra Lyn Tartol to Arturo O. Ramirez and Nestor A. Ramirez Hernandez, Residence at 1457 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $237,000, Aug. 27.

Neil A. Pankow to Joshua D. Kinsey and Kelly M. Brunk, Residence at 6472 Ravine Court, Yorkville, $780,000, Aug. 27.

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 595 W. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $322,000, Sept. 5.

Jonathan Villa to Ryan Reichert and Mikayala Panush, Residence at 3938 Havenhill Court, Yorkville, $283,000, July 30.

Frank J. Goetzinger to Giovanny and Sandy L. Alcaraz, Residence at 4404 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $500,000, Aug. 21.

Cory Michael Komperda to Enrique Yanez Yanez, Residence at 2716 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $435,000, Aug. 12.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan Barral and Solange Kapinga, Residence at 382 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $376,000, Aug. 30.

Tim Greyer Builders Inc. to Mark Paul and Deborah Lynn Cramer, Residence at 3184 Boombah Blvd., Yorkville, $440,000, Aug. 28.

NVR Inc. to Victor Rotaru Roman and Viorica Lotca, Residence at 3062 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $447,500, Aug. 30.

Christopher Zenow to Christopher Alain Cashwell and Tarryn Cashwell, Residence at 2672 McLellan Blvd., Yorkville, $500,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. CN to Tyler V. Schwerin and Hilary A. Schwerin, Residence at 4454 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $388,000, Sept. 5.