October 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Kendall County property transfers: June 26 to Sept. 9, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

James A. Bosserman Jr. to Jeewan Subedi and Ashu Kharel, Residence at 1880 Eastwick Lane, Aurora, $522,000, Aug. 30.

Joliet

Ryan Matuszewski to Joseph and Diamond Holmes, Residence at 7916 Indigo Drive, Joliet, $455,000, Aug. 5.

Elizabeth Villarreal to David Shaun and Jessica Zinck, Residence at 1120 Fawnlily Circle, Joliet, $240,000, Aug. 27.

Montgomery

Alyssa Klementzos to Daniel and April Courtright, Residence at 167 Heathgate Road, Montgomery, $290,000, Aug. 29.

David C. Claycombe to Jose and Alejandro Lopez, Residence at 2074 Kathleen Circle, Montgomery, $358,000, June 26.

Austen M. Overton Kapusinski to Brian Atchley Sr., Residence at 2184 Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, $220,000, Aug. 26.

Gabriel Borjon Morales Jr. to Cruz Epimenio Murillo Fregoso and Guillermina Fregoso Garcia, Residence at 17 Durango Road, Montgomery, $225,000, July 8.

Michael Willoughby to Jacob Heiser, Residence at 2495 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $255,000, July 8.

Oswego

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 2200 Light Road, Oswego, $104,500, Sept. 5.

Smith Inter Vivo Trust to Lora J. and Scott M. Markley, Residence at 691 Cheshire Court, Oswego, $442,500, Aug. 30.

Isaac Wixon to Matthew and Edward Fogarty, Residence at 54 W. Rickard Drive, Oswego, $320,000, Aug. 29.

R. Scott Kowalczyk to John and Barbara Bierbauer, Residence at 504 Truman Drive, Oswego, $365,000, July 30.

SFR Acquisitions 2022-1 LLC to Laleh and Ramin Chashtori, Residence at 157 Linden Drive, Oswego, $445,000, Aug. 27.

Robert J. Fornecker to Arline R. and John P. Koomjohn, Residence at 77 Brockway Drive, Oswego, $405,000, July 25.

Michael Peter Widuch Trust to Ronald R. and Linda J. Bade, Residence at 799 Suffield Court, Oswego, $454,500, Aug. 29.

Goins Trust to Christina Bumber, Residence at 101 Canterbury Court, Oswego, $254,000, Aug. 30.

Edward Gernand to Sardor Fuzaylov, Residence at 385 Mcgrath Drive, Oswego, $300,000, Aug. 15.

Timothy Hines to Onur Tulis and Rahshan E. Mazaldzhieva, Residence at 409 Raintree Drive, Oswego, $480,000, Aug. 19.

Plainfield

Rubindra Bariya to Christopher and Michalene Conway, Residence at 26525 Rustling Birch Way, Plainfield, $580,000, Aug. 21.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sean Gehan Lee and Hameeda S. Hashim, Residence at 13504 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $475,000, Aug. 30.

Kody Allen Ezell to Juan T. Torres, Residence at 7203 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $245,000, Aug. 8.

Joseph Peek to Christopher David Ludes and Sarah Wieczorek, Residence at 7213 Faxton Lane, Plainfield, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Gregory A. Gordon to Torresha Ford, Residence at 7213 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $270,000, Aug. 8.

Sherrie L. Brassard to Fitsum Abebe Estifanos and Selamawit Gezahegn Tadesse, Residence at 7410 Windstone Drive, Plainfield, $370,000, Aug. 6.

NVR Inc. to Behzad Ghazi and Mahrukh Ghazi, Residence at 7908 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $387,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. to Chole C. Harrington and Roderick C. Harrington, Residence at 7910 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $423,000, Aug. 28.

NVR Inc. to Kaitlyn Mihalov, Residence at 8000 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $391,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Sally and Michael J. McDonnell, Residence at 8012 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $398,500, Aug. 29.

NVR Inc. to Edgar Trujillo and Patricia Cahue, Residence at 8014 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $392,500, Aug. 5.

Plano

Robert S. Vlcek to Alexander and Angelee Larsen, Residence at 1108 Bittersweet Drive, Plano, $325,000, Aug. 26.

Greg Oneil to Colleen and Eric Hardekopf, Residence at 3904 Turner Ave., Plano, $250,000, June 2.

Sandwich

Ranson P. Page to David Arias and Cecilia Ortiz, Residence at 15589 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $280,000, Aug. 13.

Michael Slawinski to Cole A. Adams and Rachel N. Tackette, Residence at 15 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $276,000, Aug. 23.

Holmes Trust to Ethan Dockendorf and Mackenzie Waldrop, Residence at 1501 Prairie Wind Drive, Sandwich, $345,000, Aug. 27.

NVR Inc. to Dakota Ray Frantz, Residence at 802 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $360,000, Sept. 9.

Logan Beatty to Patricia J. Brown, Residence at 712 Charlotte St., Sandwich, $297,000, Aug. 10.

Colton D. Beatty to Connor Mynatt and Megan Braun, Residence at 313 Castle St., Sandwich, $275,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Michael Lee Ferguson and Emily Jones, Residence at 708 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $348,500, Aug. 27.

Gail Walz to Alket and Merita Agolli, Residence at 320 S. Wolfe St., Sandwich, $135,000, Aug. 24.

Ethan J. Dockendorf to Clay R. Cargola and Alexandrea M. Diehl, Residence at 403 Joles St., Sandwich, $240,000, Aug. 30.

NVR Inc. to Gregory S. and Rosella M. Price, Residence at 704 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $309,500, Aug. 27.

Yorkville

Bradford A. Lee to Steven M. Mansmith and Kristen Mansmith, Residence at 7501 Rose Hill Court, Yorkville, $758,000, Aug. 12.Sandra Lyn Tartol to Arturo O. Ramirez and Nestor A. Ramirez Hernandez, Residence at 1457 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $237,000, Aug. 27.

Neil A. Pankow to Joshua D. Kinsey and Kelly M. Brunk, Residence at 6472 Ravine Court, Yorkville, $780,000, Aug. 27.

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 595 W. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $322,000, Sept. 5.

Jonathan Villa to Ryan Reichert and Mikayala Panush, Residence at 3938 Havenhill Court, Yorkville, $283,000, July 30.

Frank J. Goetzinger to Giovanny and Sandy L. Alcaraz, Residence at 4404 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $500,000, Aug. 21.

Cory Michael Komperda to Enrique Yanez Yanez, Residence at 2716 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $435,000, Aug. 12.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan Barral and Solange Kapinga, Residence at 382 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $376,000, Aug. 30.

Tim Greyer Builders Inc. to Mark Paul and Deborah Lynn Cramer, Residence at 3184 Boombah Blvd., Yorkville, $440,000, Aug. 28.

NVR Inc. to Victor Rotaru Roman and Viorica Lotca, Residence at 3062 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $447,500, Aug. 30.

Christopher Zenow to Christopher Alain Cashwell and Tarryn Cashwell, Residence at 2672 McLellan Blvd., Yorkville, $500,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. CN to Tyler V. Schwerin and Hilary A. Schwerin, Residence at 4454 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $388,000, Sept. 5.