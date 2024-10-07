Aurora Navy League Council 247 to hold dinner meeting

Sandwich resident William Lake spotlighted the U.S. Army Reserve for Navy League Aurora Council 247 members at Riverview Diner in Montgomery on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The council will host its dinner meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Riverview Diner, at Illinois Route 25 and Mill Street, in Montgomery. The dinner is open to the public. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its dinner meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Riverview Diner, at Illinois Route 25 and Mill Street, in Montgomery.

The event will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting is open to the public, and no reservations are required. Attendees may join for free without buying food, while dinner costs $25 for an entrée or $20 for the featured salad.

The evening’s speaker, Chris Baker, founder of INK 180 in Oswego, will discuss his work in combating human trafficking, according to a news release from the Navy League. Baker offers free tattoo cover-ups and removals for former gang members and victims of trafficking, aiming to give them a fresh start, according to the release.

Since 2011, his nonprofit has performed more than 2,000 free sessions, funded entirely by donations, according to the release.

The Navy League is looking to expand its membership, offering to cover half of the first year’s dues for new members.