Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ to accept donations for fall rummage and bake sale

Goldie Behrens will be sorting the books donated for the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ rummage sale. All hardcover books will be sold for just $1 and paperback books for 50 cents. (Photo provided by the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will accept donations of clean, usable items in good condition for its fall rummage and bake sale set for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 25 and 26.

Donations will be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21 and 22. A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

Furniture, which will be accepted, includes living room (sofas up to eight feet in length), bedroom, dining room, office and outdoor furniture.

Electronics, which will be accepted, include speakers and working flat screen TVs up to 48 inches with plug and USB ports. TV donations are only accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Items that cannot be accepted as donations are oversized entertainment centers; construction debris; large appliances; electronics; tube TV and/or flat screen TVs larger than 48 inches; computers, monitors, printers, typewriters; land/cell phones, fax equipment; infant/child car and/or booster seats; any mattresses, box springs and cribs.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area, according to a news release from the church.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.