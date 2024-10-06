Farnsworth Fall Festival to feature family-friendly activities, local vendors and art exhibits

The Edith Farnsworth House near Plano is an architectural masterpiece. Seen here on July 22, 2023, the site will host the inaugural Farnsworth Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.. (Mark Foster)

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site will host the inaugural Farnsworth Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, local vendors and access to the historic site with museum guides available to answer questions, according to a news release from the museum.

At the festival, attendees will be able to view Beatriz Morales’ abstract art piece Capisayo, made from agave fiber, inspired by the natural landscape and flooding history of the Edith Farnsworth House.

Judson University architecture students will also present models and drawings from their spring 2024 project, reimagining the Visitor Center. Students will be available to answer questions.

The Farnsworth Fall Festival is open to the public. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Limited vendor spots are still available for $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at edithfarnsworthhouse.org or at the event.

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site is located at 14520 River Road in Plano.