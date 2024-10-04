Pedestrian killed by train Thursday night in Oswego Township

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Light Road and Commerce Drive in unincorporated Oswego Township. (Photo provided)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in unincorporated Oswego Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, but foul play is not suspected, Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy and public information officer Dan Briars said in an email.

About 9:15 p.m., a call was received about a train striking a pedestrian in the area of Orchard and Mill roads, Briars said. A woman in her 30s was found deceased in the area of Light Road and Commerce Drive and appeared to have been struck by a train, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, Briars said.