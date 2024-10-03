Oswego, Oswego East, Yorkville, Sandwich advance golfers to sectionals: Wednesday’s prep sports roundup

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A Moline Regional

Yorkville’s Evan Peterson, Oswego’s Carter Anderson and Declan Chavez and Oswego East’s Logan Hong each shot an 80 to tie for eighth place at the Class 3A Moline Regional and advance to next Monday’s sectional meet.

Also advancing was Oswego East’s Zach Johnson, Oswego’s Matthew Matile, who both shot an 82 to tie for 16th, Yorkville’s Joe Zook, who placed 20th with a score of 83, and Oswego East’s Cooper Price, who shot an 84 to tie for 21st.

Moline was team champion with a 303. Also advancing teams were Plainfield North (318) and Rock Island (329), who just edged Oswego (330) and Oswego East (334) for the last spot.

Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional

Sandwich’s Nolan Oros shot an 80 and Noah Campbell an 81 at the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional to advance to the sectional meet. Sandwich shot a 340 to place fifth as a team. Plano was ninth at 383.

BOYS SOCCER

Marengo 5, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 12 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Plano 5, Johnsburg 1

Santiago Cervantes had five assists, Jonathan Bustos and Jaci Cheek two goals and Cristian Sanchez one goal for Plano (10-8-1).