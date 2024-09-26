Yorkville man charged with burglary after police respond to alarm

A alleged burglar was interrupted Monday when Yorkville police responded to a call, according to a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Yorkville Police responded to an activated alarm at a closed business in the 600 block of Center Parkway, according to a news release. Officers found an unsecured exterior door and what appeared to be a window air conditioner partially removed from its frame, the release stated.

According to the release, officers found Connor P. Naughton, 27, from Yorkville, allegedly burglarizing the business and took him into custody withoyt incident. He was taken to Kendall County Jail on felony burglary charges, according to the release.

Yorkville Police was helped by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Plano Police Department

