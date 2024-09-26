Sandwich 2nd in KRC boys golf meet, Oswego East 3rd in SPC: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BOYS GOLF

Kishwaukee River Conference meet

Sandwich shot a team score of 346 to take second behind Johnsburg’s 338 at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet at Blackstone Golf Course in Marengo. Sandwich’s Colten Oakes shot an 81 to take second place, two shots back of Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson. Sandwich’s Noah Campbell carded an 86 to tie for seventh, Sandwich’s Nolan Oros posted an 88 and Karson Hothan a 91.

Plano took sixth place with a score of 374. Quentin Santoria led the Reapers with an 88, Camden Winkler shot a 93, Brandon Ramos a 94 and Braden Lee a 99.

Southwest Prairie Conference meet

Oswego East took third, Oswego fourth and Yorkville sixth in the Southwest Prairie Conference meet won by Plainfield North.

Plainfield North posted a team score of 293, followed by Minooka (294), Oswego East (298), Oswego (309), Plainfield East (309) and Yorkville (315).

Plainfield North’s Casey Sanborn shot a 68 to earn medalist honors. Oswego East freshman Jack Malm shot a 72 to earn fifth, and teammate Zach Johnson a 74 for sixth. Cooper Price and Alex Soczka each shot a 76.

For Oswego, Carter Anderson shot a 75, Declan Chavez a 76, and Matthew Matile and Robbie Wilson a 79.

For Yorkville, Carter Humbers shot a 76, Evan Peterson a 76, Ian Saar a 79 and Max Homerding an 84.

GIRLS GOLF

Sandwich

Sandwich shot a 511 team score at the Ottawa Invite. Brynn Butler posted a 118, Grace Mikkelson a 121, Olivia Holterhaus a 131 and Fiona Legge a 141.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Plano 25-21, 25-17

Jordan Bauer had five kills, Jessica Ramey 13 assists and two aces, Brooklyn Marks 13 digs and five service points and Kayden Corneils five kills, five service points and one block for Sandwich (9-9, 5-3 KRC).

Rita Lauro had four assists, two aces, one block and two kills, Cami Nunez two kills, April Salgado nine digs and Ava Cadena four assists for Plano.

Oswego d. Yorkville 25-15, 25-18

Camryn Carter had four kills and Maddie Hilker three kills for the Foxes (7-11, 2-2 SPC).

BOYS SOCCER

Marengo 8, Sandwich 3

Kayden Page scored all three of Sandwich’s goals. Alex Phillips and Gael Salgado each had an assist. Dillan Gauer had 21 saves in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 6, Plainfield South 1

Yorkville swept the singles matches, with Amelia Cole winning at No. 1 6-2, 6-3, Charlotte Chaloka at No. 2 6-4, 6-4 and Elena Weretka at No. 3 6-2, 6-2. In doubles, Kylie Weyer and Hanna Arroyo won at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-1, Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-3 and Bayley Kraabel and Anna Seliga won at No. 4 doubles 6-4, 3-6, match tiebreaker 11-9.

Yorkville JV 6, Plainfield South 1