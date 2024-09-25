Oswego SD308 student charged after BB gun found in backpack Tuesday at East View Academy

A 15-year-old student at Oswego School District’s East View Academy is facing criminal charges after staff found a BB gun in his backpack Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The student, who is from Aurora, is being charged with unauthorized possession or storage of a weapon, according to the release. About 8:23 a.m., Oswego Police were notified that East View Academy staff had found a BB gun in a student’s backpack during the morning entry search at the school.

Police determined there was no threat to students, staff or the school. The student had not displayed the BB gun or made any threats, according to the release.

Oswego Police took the juvenile into custody. He was transported to the Oswego Police Department, where he was processed.

The juvenile was released to a legal guardian to await a court date, according to the release.