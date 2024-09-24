Oswegoland Heritage Association and Little White School Museum to host ‘Oswego History Tour – Downtown’

A vehicle speeds northbound in about 1905 through Oswego’s downtown past buildings that still exist today. The Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Little White School Museum will host a leisurely walking tour of Oswego’s downtown, “Oswego History Tour – Downtown,” starting noon Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

The Oswegoland Heritage Association and Little White School Museum will host a guided walking tour titled “Oswego History Tour – Downtown” at noon on Sunday, Sept. 29, along Main Street from Jefferson Street to Washington Street.

During this tour, participants will learn about historic landmarks and the early businesses that emerged when the village was newly formed, according to a news release from the museum.

Guides will also discuss the impact of fires on the community’s development and explore the significant changes Oswego has experienced over the past several decades, according to the release.

The tour will begin and end in front of the Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St.

Preregistration is required and costs $5.

To register, call 630-554-1010. Proceeds will support the museum’s operations.

For more information about the Oswegoland Heritage Association or the Little White School Museum, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.