Oswego residents help pick up trash as part of It’s Our Fox River Day

Oswego High School freshman Lara Kattoum and others were picking up trash on Sept. 21 in the Oswegoland Park District's Veterans Serenity Park along the Fox River as part of It's Our Fox River Day.

Oswego resident Mark Couch believes we all share a responsibility to take care of the environment around us.

Couch and others were picking up trash on Sept. 21 in the Oswegoland Park District’s Veterans Serenity Park and the adjoining Fox River as part of It’s Our Fox River Day. The annual event, which is always held on the third Saturday of September, is coordinated by the Friends of the Fox River.

Gloves, trash bags and grabbers were provided at the event.

“We use the river and we have lived by the river for 30 plus years,” he said. “We need to take care of it.”

Couch was participating in the cleanup for the first time with his daughter, Lexi. During the cleanup, they picked up such things as water bottles and paper. The amount surprised Couch.

“I’m surprised at the lack of garbage,” Couch said. “It’s very clean.”

Lexi also feels a responsibility to make sure the park and nearby Fox River are kept clean.

“We just want to take care of it and do our part,” she said.

People were picking up trash on Sept. 21 in the Oswegoland Park District's Veterans Serenity Park along the Fox River as part of It's Our Fox River Day.

Oswego High School freshman Lara Kattoum was participating in the cleanup for the second time. She lives near Serenity Park.

“This park means a lot to me and my family,” Kattoum said.

Kattoum is part of the Environmental Action Club at Oswego High School. Other members of the club also were participating in the cleanup effort.

“I’m trying to get involved in more stuff like this,” she said. “I think this is important.”

Oswego High School freshman Shawn Ifediora and others were picking up trash on Sept. 21 in the Oswegoland Park District's Veterans Serenity Park along the Fox River as part of It's Our Fox River Day.

Oswego High School freshman Shawn Ifediora was participating in the event for the first time.

“I just love helping the community,” he said.

Among the items he picked up were slippers, cans, cigarette packs, two golf balls and papers that were laying around.

The Conservation Foundation hosted cleanups in Oswego and Yorkville in partnership with the Oswegoland Park District, Village of Oswego, Kendall County Outdoor Education Center and Yorkville Parks & Recreation.