Indian Valley Theatre holding auditions for ‘Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus!’

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Indian Valley Theatre is preparing to cast its December show. The theatre is holding auditions for “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!” on from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29th, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 in the Community Room at the Sandwich Opera House at 140 E Railroad St, Sandwich.

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. No experience is needed. Performance dates will be Dec. 13 through Dec. 15. Casting will be from ages 8-85, and a character list is available at www.indianvalleytheatre.com. Please be prepared to identify any potential rehearsal time conflicts on audition form.

“Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!,” by Andrew J. Fenady, is directed by Emily Redmond with Kathie Hart as assistant director. The show is inspired by a simple letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun.

All ages are encouraged to audition. Membership is required to be part of the show. Help will also be needed with tech/lights and stage crew.

Please contact Indian Valley Theatre with any questions via email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on Facebook.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.