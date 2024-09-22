Oswego East soccer takes second at Plainfield Classic: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East

The Wolves lost to Plainfield North 2-1 in the championship game of the Plainfield Classic to finish second. Earlier in the day Oswego East beat Waubonsie Valley 1-1 with a 5-3 win in a shootout in the tournament semifinals.

Oregon 9, Sandwich 2

Kayden Page scored two goals and Dillan Gauer had seven saves in goal for Sandwich.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark (10-6) went 1-3 at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival on Friday and Saturday. The Norsemen lost to Unity Christian 25-23, 21-25, 15-11, lost to Hartsburg-Emden 25-16, 25-15, beat Mt. Pulaski 21-25, 25-17, 15-8 and lost to Maroa-Forsyth 25-21, 28-26.

For the tournament, Newark’s Taylor Jeffers had 66 assists and 24 digs, Adrianna Larsen 24 kills and 36 digs, Elle Norquist 60 digs and four aces and Addison Ness 20 kills, 23 digs and five aces.

BOYS GOLF

Plano

The Reaper golf team competed in the Genoa Kingston invite on Saturday morning. The invite used a stableford scoring system in which players earn points for their scores on each hole. Leading the Reapers in scoring was Braden Lee, compiling 23 points. Camden Winkler (20), Brandon Ramos (17), Quentin Santoria (10) and Adrian Lazarit (8) finished the scoring for Plano. The Reapers finished in 11th place out of 17 teams at the invite.