Newark volleyball rolls past Leland: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Leland 25-9, 25-12

Addison Ness had seven kills, Heather Buhle four kills, Ella Bromeland nine assists and seven aces and Taylor Jeffers eight assists and three aces for Newark (9-3, 4-0 Little Ten Conference).

Morris d. Sandwich 25-22, 25-21

Brooklyn Marks had 16 digs, Alayla Harris four kills and three blocks, Jessica Ramey 11 assists and six digs and Jordan Bauer five kills for Sandwich (7-9).

BOYS SOCCER

Somonauk 5, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 12 saves in goal for Sandwich. Kayden Page had seven shots on goal.

BOYS GOLF

Plano 194, Lisle 205

Camden Winkler shot a 44 and Braden Lee a 46 to lead the Reapers to a nonconference win at Lisle. Adrian Lazarit posted a 51 and Chris Schweitzer a 53.

GIRLS GOLF

Kaneland 179, Yorkville 197

Elaina Newman shot a 47 and Destiny Barton a 48 to lead the Foxes (6-6) in their regular season finale. Cassidy Madden carded a 50 and Peyton Levine and Ellery Hyett 52s.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainfield Central 4, Yorkville 3

Yorkville received win at No. 1 singles from Amelia Cole, 6-2, 6-2; Elena Weretka at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-0; and the No. 4 doubles team of Bayley Kraabel and Anna Seliga, 6-1, 6-4.

Yorkville JV 7, Plainfield Central 0