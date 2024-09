Newark volleyball beats Serena: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Serena 25-15, 25-18

Adrianna Larsen had eight kills and seven digs, Addison Ness seven kills, Heather Buhle five kills, Elle Norquist 15 digs and Taylor Jeffers 25 assists and eight digs for Newark (8-3, 3-0 Little Ten Conference).

BOYS GOLF

Marengo 175, Sandwich 179

Nolan Oros shot a 39 for Sandwich (9-3, 4-2) to earn medalist honors at Marengo Ridge Golf Club. Noah Campbell carded a 44 and Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels 48s.

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-Op 171, Yorkville 224

Annabelle Williams shot a 36 to earn medalist honors for Oswego Co-Op. Alli Wiertel was right behind at 39, and Kendall Grant and Abby Mundsinger each shot 48.

For Yorkville, Cassidy Madden and Ellery Hyett each shot a 55, and Elaina Newman, Izzy Strausberger and Destiny Barton each shot 57.