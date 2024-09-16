Oswego Police issue 59 seat belt citations as part of Labor Day traffic safety campaign

Oswego Police issued 59 seat belt citations as part of a Labor Day traffic safety campaign.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of not wearing a seat belt,” Oswego police spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “It’s not a game.”

The department also issued five distracted driving citations and three speeding citations along with making an arrest for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The department collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The effort is funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.