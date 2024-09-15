Down the Garden Path: Star of Bethlehem, Devil in Disguise

Star of Bethlehem may be known for it's pretty flowers, but it can be an invasive, tenacious plant if it gets where you don't want it. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Star of Bethlehem (Ornithogalum umbellatum) is an innocuous-looking plant with cute white flowers. But behind the innocent exterior is a devilish, invasive species that will spread into the wild, evading all attempts to remove it.

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

Star of Bethlehem, also called “grass lily,” bulbs can unfortunately still be found in garden centers, despite the advice from knowledgeable horticulturists not to plant it. In the past, it was touted for the stands of pretty white flowers it would create. Blooming from April to June with clusters of 6-petaled white flowers and grass-like leaves, this plant was originally introduced as an ornamental, but quickly escaped cultivation and is now considered a weed.

To say that this plant is easily grown is an understatement. It doesn’t need water, it doesn’t need shade, and it can tolerate pretty awful conditions. It multiplies by bulbils, so it can be very aggressive. It will very quickly naturalize. In my experience, one plant can become 10 and then 20. It spreads from yard to yard, often because people don’t recognize it as invasive. And unfortunately, it escapes into the wild. It has no natural predators here because all parts of this plant are poisonous to both humans and animals. Do not mistake this for a member of the onion family! The leaves of Star of Bethlehem lack any onion or garlic smell.

Controlling Star of Bethlehem

The only way to control it is to dig it out whenever you see it. Make certain that you remove every bulb, some of which are small and thready. Generally, it is not susceptible to herbicides. For severe infestations that resist digging, professional assistance may be needed with products containing commercial-grade carfentrazone. This is a serious weed.

Alternatives

If you like the look of the plant, there is a beautiful alternative, Nodding Star of Bethlehem, Ornithogalum nutans. It is a lesser-known member of the same family. It is not aggressive and, in my garden, stays in place. It is a beautiful plant that does not spread noticeably. I strongly recommend it.

A native substitute would be wild hyacinth, Camassia scilloides, which blooms in May and June with clusters of white to very pale blue flowers. Wild hyacinth is attractive to early pollinators and a nice addition to any pollinator garden.

For more information, visit the University of Illinois Extension website on invasive species at extension.illinois.edu/invasives. Also, check out the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube Channel for videos on other horticulture topics.

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.