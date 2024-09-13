Sandwich boys golf tops Plano, Woodstock in dual meet: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 167, Woodstock 174, Plano 193

Colten Oakes shot his season-best round of 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Indians (9-2, 4-1) to the dual meet win at Cedardell. Noah Campbell carded a 40, Nolan Oros a 42 and Kyle Michels a 46. Brandon Ramos shot Plano’s low round of 46, Quentin Santoria a 47 and Camden Winkler and Justin Bishop both 50.

Oswego East 155, Kaneland 165

Carter Rapp shot a 1-over par 37 to earn medalist honors for Oswego East. Alex Soczka came in at 38.

GIRLS GOLF

Oswego Co-op d. Bolingbrook

Oswego Co-op shot a 165 in a dual meet win over Bolingbrook. Alli Wiertel shot a 36 to earn medalist honors. Annabelle Williams carded a 42, Kendall Grant a 43 and Laynie Delap a 44.

Plainfield East 158, Yorkville 204

Elaina Newman shot a 46, Cassidy Madden a 50 and Ellery Hyett and Destiny Barton each a 54 for the Foxes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Yorkville d. Bolingbrook 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Addisyn Gardner had 20 assists, Camryn Carter 12 kills, Maggie Konicek seven kills and six digs and Tessa Liaromatis 15 digs and four aces for the Foxes (5-6, 2-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 6, Joliet Central 1

Yorkville single players Amelia Cole, Charlotte Chaloka and Elena Weretka were straight-set winners, as were the doubles teams of Kylie Weyer/Hanna Arroyo, Audry Converse/Sarah Baise and Olivia Gauss/Christie Silva.

Yorkville JV 7, Joliet Central 0

BOYS SOCCER

Sandwich 7, Parkview Christian 0

Kayden Page scored five goals and Gael Salgado and Matthew Baez each tallied a goal for the Indians.

West Aurora 2, Oswego East 1