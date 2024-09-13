Local fire departments respond to house fire Thursday night

No one was injured in a house fire Thursday night in the 2400 block of Route 31 in Oswego, but the home remains uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

According to the release, at approximately 7:43 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a possible residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Route 31. Crews arriving on the scene found a working fire in the walls of the house.

One person was taken from the house with help from the Oswego Police Department, the release said. Fire crews deployed three hand lines into the house to extinguish the fast spreading fire.

The fire was contained and under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature pending further investigation, the release stated.

District coverage was provided by the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, North Aurora Fire Protection District and the Montgomery Fire Protection District.