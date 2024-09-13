Illinois Manufacturers’ Association names Sen. Rezin ‘Champion of Manufacturing’

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, speaks at a campaign event for Jim Reilly, a candidate for Will County sheriff, on July 31, 2021 in Channahon. Rezin was named the 2024 "Champion of Manufacturing" by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association for her support of policies benefitting manufactures. (Alex Ortiz)

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) was honored as a “Champion of Manufacturing” by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association for her support of policies that benefit manufacturers and the business community in Illinois.

The title was awarded based on the association’s 2024 Legislative Report Card, which rates lawmakers on their voting record on key bills affecting the state’s manufacturing industry, according to a news release from Rezin’s office.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as a ‘Champion of Manufacturing’ by the IMA,” Rezin said in the release. “Manufacturing is the backbone of our economy, providing good-paying jobs and vital products that Illinois and the rest of the country rely on. I look forward to continuing to work with the IMA as we strive to implement state policies that encourage growth and stability in this critical industry.”

Rezin demonstrated her broad support for Illinois’ manufacturing economy and the jobs it creates, according to the release.

“The Illinois Manufacturing community would like to thank Senator Rezin for her continued support of our industry and the thousands of women and men on shop floors across our state,” said Donovan Griffith, the association’s vice president of government affairs, in the release. “The manufacturing community looks forward to continuing to work with Senator Rezin as we continue to grow jobs, strengthen our economy, and support families.”

To see a full list of bills evaluated by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association for the 2024 Legislative Report Card, visit ima-net.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Legislative-Ratings-2024.pdf.