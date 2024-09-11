Sunny Weber, Sandwich girls cross country win KRC preview meet: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich

Led by individual winner Sunny Weber, Sandwich’s girls cross country team won the Kishwaukee River Conference preview on Tuesday at Harvard. Sandwich scored 25 points, well ahead of Woodstock’s 51.

Weber led four Sandwich girls in the top 10 with her first-place finish in 17:21. Joanna Rivera was third in 20:11, Erin Lissman was fifth in 20:40 and Emily Urbanski was ninth in 22:05.

Sandwich’s boys team took fourth. Sandwich’s Logan Trigg was eighth in 17:40.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Aurora Christian 25-21, 25-23

Adrianna Larsen had nine kills and 10 digs, Rylie Carlson seven kills and Taylor Jeffers 19 assists for Newark (5-3). Addison Ness had 16 digs and Elle Norquist 15 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Johnsburg 178, Sandwich 182, Harvard 203

Nolan Oros shot a 42, Colten Oakes a 43 and Noah Campbell a 44 for Sandwich (7-2, 2-1) at Abbey Springs Golf Course in Fontana, Wisc.

Indian Creek 179, Hinckley-Big Rock 182, Plano 183

The Reapers dropped the meet at Indian Creek.

GIRLS GOLF

Plano 211, Hinckley-Big Rock 249

Gracie Busboom shot a 49 and Josie Larson a 53, and all Plano girls shot or tied their personal best for nine holes.

Plainfield East 168, Oswego Co-Op 171

Alli Wiertel shot a 2-under 34 par to earn medalist honors. Kendall Grant shot a 40 to tie for second place. and Lia Paribello carded a 49.

Minooka 189, Yorkville 216

Cassidy Madden shot a 51, Elaina Newman and Destiny Barton a 54 and Izzy Strausberger and McKinleigh Killham a 57 for the Foxes.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0