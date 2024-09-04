Sandwich, Newark volleyball both win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Somonauk 26-24, 26-28, 25-12

Jessica Ramey had her second triple double of the season with 19 assists, 13 digs and 11 service points for Sandwich (2-1, 1-0). Londyn Scott added eight kills, three blocks and four service points, Alayla Harris had five kills and four blocks and Brooklyn Marks nine digs and four service points.

Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-18, 25-17

Adrianna Larsen had 12 kills and four digs, Addison Long four digs, Gwen Friestad seven digs and Elle Norquist 15 digs as Newark (2-0, 1-0) won its Little Ten Conference opener. Taylor Jeffers had 20 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 7, Bolingbrook 0

Yorkville’s Amelia Cole, Charlotte Chaloka and Elena Weretka, and the doubles teams of Kylie Weyer/Hanna Arroyo, Sarah Baise and Audry Converse and Christie Silva/Olivia Gauss won in straight sets. The doubles team of Bayley Kraabel and Annastacia Seliga won on a tiebreaker.

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 177, Richmond-Burton 226

Noah Campbell fired a 41 to lead Sandwich to a dual meet win at Edgebrook Golf Club. Colten Oakes shot a 44, Nolan Oros a 45 and Kyle Michels a 47 for Sandwich (5-1).

Johnsburg 157, Marengo 186, Plano 212

The Reapers dropped to 1-3 in duals, 0-2 in conference. Competing for Plano were Braden Lee, Brandon RAmos, Quentin Santoria, Camden Winkler, Adam Kee and Justin Bishop.

Oswego East 147, Yorkville 163, Joliet 166

Logan Hong and Zach Johnson each shot a 1-under 35 for the Wolves. Alex Soczka carded a 2-over 38.

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 216, Plainfield Central 223

Ellery Hyett shot a 50, Destiny Barton a 51, Elaina Newman a 57 and Cassidy Madden and Izzy Strausberger a 58 for the Foxes.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich

Sandwich placed 10th at the 12-team Sycamore Invite. Sandwich’s Alex Walsh was 32nd in 17:35 and AJ Parkison 45th in 18:02.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Sandwich

Sandwich took second to Aurora Central Catholic, 67-87, at the Sycamore Invite. Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera was eighth in 20:30 and Erin Lissman was 10th in 20:48.

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 3, Plainfield South 0

The Wolves picked up their first conference win of the season.