Book clubs, educational events, kids’ activities this month at the Plano Library

Plano Community Public Library programs and events for September 2024:

Adult Programs

Care Package Drive for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness Sept. 3 through Dec. 6

Items needed include men’s and women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel size shampoo and conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, travel size hand sanitizer, period products, gloves and winter hats. All items should be new/unopened. Volunteers from Operation Jesus will assemble and personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals on Christmas morning in downtown Chicago. Packages can be dropped off at the Plano Library.

Crafts to Go Embroidery Hoop Art Saturday, September 7

Free take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Please note: Crafts to Go will now be available on the first Saturday of each month instead of the first day of the month.

Medicare Basics

Monday, Sept 9

10:30-11:45 a.m. or 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Cindy Fields gives an overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plans, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Technology Help Desk

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10:30–11:30 a.m. – Steve Goodwin

Saturday, Sept. 21, noon – 2 p.m. – Joshua Carlson

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required. Location: Upper Level.

Homeschool Families Meetup

Tuesdays, Sept. 10 & 24, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

For parents who homeschool. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome, too. No registration required. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together. Location: Meeting Room.

State Sen. Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 12:30 p.m.–2 p.m.

A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Writers’ Group

Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags

Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Card Making Class - Vintage Typewriter and Travel

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Location: Meeting Room.

Book Club Wednesday

Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. September’s title is “The Secrets of Love Story Bridge” by Phaedra Patrick. New members are welcome any time. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Painting with Petite Palette

Monday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Location: Meeting Room.

Protect Yourself from Fraud & Scams

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6-6:45 p.m. Learn how to protect yourself or someone you love from identity theft, fraud and scams. Presented by a financial expert from Heartland Bank and Trust. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom) Every Thursday, 10 a.m.–noon

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at www.planolibrary.info

Knit & Crochet Group (In person)

Every Friday, 4–6 p.m. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit & crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Location: Lower Level Meeting Room.

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs

Kids’ Programs

Bookworms

Monday, Sept. 9, 5-5:45 p.m.

For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required. Join us for healthy snacks, a craft, talking about books, and picking out interesting books to read. This program is for everyone–those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Location: Kids’ Program Room.

Pizza & Pages, Grades 4 - 6

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5-5:45 p.m.

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza! Registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Pajama Storytime

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 6-6:40 p.m.

For children ages 3-6, with an adult. Join us for bedtime stories, songs, rhymes, and movement fun. Come dressed in pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal. Registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Create Art with Petite Palette - Ages 6 - 12

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-6 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent students, without an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Location: Meeting Room.

Rhyme Time

Wednesdays: Sept. 18, 25 & Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 10:30-11:00 a.m. or 6-6:30 p.m.

For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit story time features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Location: Meeting Room.

Rhyme Time en Español

Jueves: 19, 26 de septiembre & 3, 10, 17, 24 de octubre 10:30– 11 a.m. o 6-6:30 p.m.

Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Locación: Kids’ Program Room.

Please call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.