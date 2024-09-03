Kendall County Historical Society to host annual Fall Festival

The Kendall County Historical Society's annual Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, 2024, at the Lyon Farm and Village, 7635 Illinois Route 71, in Yorkville. The festival will feature antique farm equipment, small engines, hayrides, craft vendors, a bake sale and harvest truck, live music, building tours and much more. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the Lyon Farm and Village at 7635 Illinois Route 71, east of Illinois Route 126, in Yorkville.

Activities for both days include a display of antique farm equipment, small engines, hayrides, craft vendors and demonstrators. Village buildings, including the blacksmith shop, will be open to tour, according to a news release from the historical society.

Children’s activities include climbing a 1920 steam engine, candy in the straw, barrel rides and horse rides, according to the release.

On Saturday, Jym Elders, magician, juggler and mentalist, will provide entertainment. Bluegrass band, Truman Ridge, will perform on the society’s Depot Stage from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

On Sunday, the society will host its annual car show with music from AMC Sound. Registration for Sunday’s car show is from 10 a.m. to noon. Raffles and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

A food stand will be selling grilled hamburgers, pork burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and beverage. The festival also will feature a bake sale for sweet treats and a harvest truck for fall decorations, including pumpkins, squash, cornstalks, straw bales and mums, according to the release.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 12. All proceeds will go toward the research and preservation of the Lyon Farm, according to the release.

Space is still available for craft vendors. For more information, email main@lyonfarmkch.org or call 630-553-6777.

Kendall County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to preserve and educate the community on the history of Kendall County. It is run by volunteers who upkeep the grounds and buildings and offer research services, according to the release.

For more information, visit lyonfarmkchs.org/.