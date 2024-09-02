Dogs take to the air at Hometown Days Festival in Yorkville

Bodie grabs his toy in midair after a throw by owner Lynette Morris of Tipton, Indiana, during the Hometown Days Air Dogs competition on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

As Maui took a running leap into the pool set up at the Hometown Days Festival in Yorkville, she did better than trainer Mabel Salmen thought she would.

“She jumped 16 feet,” Salmen, of northwest Indiana, said. “I’m really happy, because I wasn’t expecting her to jump more than 15 feet. And for her to jump 16 feet is really good. So I’m really happy.”

The Labrador Retriever was one of the dogs participating in the Ultimate Air Dogs competition Sept. 1, one of the activities at the Hometown Days Festival, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 at Beecher Community Park.

The festival is organized by the city of Yorkville and its Parks and Recreation Department. Other activities included a carnival, car show and a craft show.

Salmen said she has been working with the 6-month-old Maui since she was 10 weeks old.

“She just automatically loves to jump off the side of a pool into water.”

Yorkville Hometown Days Carnival riders take a selfie while swinging around on an amusement ride at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Community Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Also participating in the competition was Suzie Q, a 5½-year-old golden retriever. She jumped about 20 feet while competing Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, making owner Heidi Warren of St. Charles proud.

“She’s a good jumper,” Warren said. “Anything around 20 feet is considered good. It depends on the size of the dog and everything else.”

Suzie Q earned two first-place ribbons in the competition.

An athletic dog, Suzie Q is a master champion in the American Kennel Club’s sport of agility, which involves dogs racing against a clock as they navigate an obstacle course.

“She attended the AKC Nationals in Georgia this past March and she’ll be going to Tulsa this coming March for the national competition,” Warren said.

Yorkville Hometown Days A large crowd enjoys The Beatles cover band American English on the main stage at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Community Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Hometown Days Festival also featured musical acts, including Beatles tribute band American English on Sept. 1.

Yorkville resident Mark Herrington has been a longtime fan of the band.

“I think they’re probably one of the best local cover bands,” he said. “They do a nice job. They’re pretty much right on beat with how the song is on a Beatles CD or record.”

Herrington has seen American English perform at different festivals, including last year’s PrairieFest in Oswego.

He also enjoyed watching the Ultimate Air Dogs competition.

“It was fun to see,” Herrington said.