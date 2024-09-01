Yorkville Police Department announces new officer hire

The Yorkville Police Department announced the hire of Officer Andrew Camis, who had previously served in the force's Community Service Officer program. (Provided by the Yorkville Police Department)

Yorkville Police Department’s newest officer is no stranger to the department. Andrew Camis has served as a Yorkville Community Service Officer since November 2022.

“We wanted to hire him early-on and are very excited about finally be able to do it,” said Yorkville Deputy Chief of Police Ray Mikolasek. “He’s an outstanding employee with a great work ethic and reliability. He’s an outstanding person as well.”

The department made the announcement at the Fire and Police Commission meeting on Aug. 28.

Camis became the department’s 34th sworn officer and will attend the 16-week state certified police academy at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center beginning on Sept. 3.

Camis is the third full-time officer to come-through the YPD’s Community Service Officer program.

Mikolasek said the program is perfect for raising talents like Camis because they frequently participate in community interactions while conducting ordinance enforcement and attending community events.

He said learning skills like conflict management enables future officers like Camis to learn how to best assess situations with community members and de-escalate when necessary.

“(Camis) has a great personality and people tend to gravitate to him immediately,” said Mikolasek. “We look forward for the years to come.

Camis is a graduate of East Aurora High School and earned an associate degree in criminal justice at Waubonsee Community College. While serving as a Community Service Officer, Camis simultaneously was employed by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department.