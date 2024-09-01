Kendall County property transfers: May 17 to Aug. 1, 2024

Joliet

Anton Williams to Luis Manuel Llanes Carreto and Rocio Llanes, Residence at 1911 Willoughby Lane, Joliet, $380,000, July 18.

Newark

Wilkinson Trust to Michael D. Ammerman Jr., Residence at 401 E. Liberty St., Newark, $240,000, July 24.

Oswego

Calatlantic Group LLC to Narender Saraswati and Bhavani Saraswati, Residence at 618 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $568,500, July 26.

Michael Jay Austin to Ibrahim Sorie and Kadiatu Kamara, Residence at 259 Paradise Parkway, Oswego, $425,000, July 9.

Kyle Bisbee to Vitalie Stavila and Liliana Bunici, Residence at 4576 Waa Kee Sha Drive, Oswego, $760,000, July 9.

Spotlite Group LLC to Stewart John and Cece Denise Collier, Residence at 612 Northgate Drive, Oswego, $480,000, July 19.

Walter Scott Stewart to John Carroll and Heather Carroll, Residence at 4615 McLaren Drive, Oswego, $465,000, July 12.

West Point at Ashcroft Place L to Anthony Touchstone and Erin Dubbins, Residence at 626 Westford Place, Oswego, $75,000, July 10.

Mattson Trust to Luis Arredondo and Rosy Ramirez Leyva, Residence at 707 Ferret Crossing, Oswego, $375,000, July 25.

Jay Binnebose to Gerard Pampolina Oconer and Megan France, Residence at 718 Millersburg St., Oswego, $480,000, June 25.

Jason Walker to Amit and Komal Goyal, Residence at 724 Norway Place, Oswego, $485,000, July 22.

Plainfield

David Thielen to Alex Gikas, Residence at 7229 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $270,000, July 9.

NVR Inc. to Bryce and Taylor Goll, Residence at 8007 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $411,000, July 22.

Jocelin Garcia Espinoza to Mayurkumar Patel, Residence at 12912 Blue Spruce Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, July 8.

Plano

Juan Carlos Bravo Garcia to Rafael Galvez, Residence at 1043 Freeman St., Plano, $305,000, May 17.

John P. Chambers to Karla Rivera and Magdalena Aguirre Lazcano, Residence at 802 South Ben St., Plano, $255,000, July 8.

Douglas C. Valentine to Ixchel Olague and Izaiah Avila, Residence at 3842 Munson St., Plano, $236,000, July 30.

Sandwich

Lawrence Mall to Shawn N. Cejka and Amanda Cejka, Residence at 90 N. Main St., Sandwich, $275,000, June 19.

D & R Construction & Renovation to Ronnie O. Graham Jr. and Molly J. Winter, Residence at 1129 Lillian Lane, Sandwich, $165,000, July 26.

Ellen M. Hessenberger to Alejandro L. Nunez, Residence at 624 Ash St., Sandwich, $210,000, Aug. 1.

Yorkville

Abby Properties LLC to Kyle R. Hogan, Residence at 1050 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $306,000, July 29.

Erin L. Rott to Amy Staie, Residence at 1523 Stoneridge Court, Yorkville, $220,000, July 3.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kaytee Reshan McGowan, Residence at 2726 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $380,000, July 30.

Erick W. Lavery to Carolyn Pieroni, Residence at 1569 Walsh Drive, Yorkville, $357,000, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Rachel Elizabeth Scott and Britt Telshaw, Residence at 4445 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $369,500, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Sanjay Sadashivrao Shingade and Ashwini Sanjay Shingade, Residence at 4560 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $373,500, August 1.

Miranda Rose Sproch to Giulia J. Visconti, Residence at 4562 Garritano St. D, Yorkville, $210,000, July 15.

Leonard R. Pfaff to Sarah Kathleen Wayne and Matthew D. Holkup, Residence at 50 Ponderosa Drive, Yorkville, $505,000, July 29.

MCCue Development Inc. to Stephen Anthony and Sherilyn Ann McLain, Residence at 5491 Whitetail Parkway, Yorkville, $681,000, July 24.

Wiley Trust to Larry and Marjorie Simmons, Residence at 609 State St., Yorkville, $209,000, July 25.

Christopher J. Augustine to Alexander S. and Nicole K. Grobe, Residence at 67 Ronhill Road, Yorkville, $450,000, July 1.

Beau Harder to Brandon Scott and Martha Garcia Martin, Residence at 757 Arrowhead Drive, Yorkville, $471,000, May 30.

Alejandro Gutierrez to Alec C. Stevens and Megan Stevens, Residence at 468 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $425,000, July 31.