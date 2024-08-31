Kendall County 4-Hers showcase skills, knowledge at Kendall County Fair

This summer’s Kendall County Fair marked the culmination of the 4-H year with exhibits, animal shows and activities where 4-H members demonstrated knowledge and skills, and of course, had fun.
“4-H shows provide youth with a valuable opportunity to share what they have learned, as well as provide helpful feedback so they may continue developing knowledge and skills for the future,” said Tina Anderson, 4-H program coordinator. “Through 4-H, members learn through hands-on projects and activities to make decisions, manage time, communicate, and work both independently and with a team.”
4-H members can explore dozens of projects in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and STEM. 4-H activities build independence and life skills, promote leadership, and encourage service to the community.
In turn, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such as trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H program and shows.
“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” Anderson said. “Thank you to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”
The 2024 Extension Supporters and 4-H Show sponsors included: Emerald Level – Kendall-Grundy Beef Association and MTH Tool Company/P&W Foundry; Gold Level – 4-H Livestock Auction Committee and Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau; Silver Level – Friends of Sue Rezin, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Tim Kellogg, and Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply Company; Bronze Level – In Memory of Bob Brummel, In Memory of Jerry Dalton, In Memory of Robert Fruland, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home & Community Education (HCE), Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids (Don Brummel); and Blue Level – In Memory of Carolyn Herren, E.M. McCauley and Sons, Robin Richards McCoy, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, In memory of Bob Schwartz, Shala Farms, and Southwest Real Estate/Lori Haff Delancy.
The 2024 4-H Award sponsors were (alphabetical order): Boulder Terrace Farm, Gary Brigel, V. Robert Brummel Memorial, Century 21 Integra - Farm and Ranch Division, Noel Cryder Builders, Jerry Dalton Memorial, Dickson Family, Fitzgerald Family, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Robert Fruland Memorial, FS Grain LLC, Jim and Beth Garbelman, Grainco FS Inc., Heartland Bank and Trust, Carolyn Herren Memorial, Hueber DeKalb Feeds, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home and Community Education, Kendall County Horse Show Association, Kendall County Pork Producers, Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, Koch Quarter Horses, EM McCauley & Sons, Robin Richards McCoy; Minooka Grain, Lumber and Supply; MTH Tool Company, Debbie Murray, Olah Family, Kim Olson, James Paul Memorial, Mary Ann Petersen, Pete Petersen Memorial, Bev Popp, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, Friends of State Senator Sue Rezin, Gordon and Ruth Schobert Memorial, Robert (Bob) Schwartz Memorial, Shala Farms, Southwest Real Estate, Subat Family, Sucich Family, Thanepohn Family, Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids.
The 2024 Kendall County Fair 4-H animal show results are as follows: (listed by award, 4-H member name, and 4-H club). More results will be published in a future issue for 4-H project areas of career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition, and STEM.
Beef
- Champion Breeding Animal: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Breeding Animal: Jenna Setchell, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Market Animal: Jerron Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Market Animal: Jacie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Mitch Schobert, Dream Catchers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Molly Hohmann, Dream Catchers 4-H Club
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Kendall-Grundy Beef Association Rate-of-Gain Contest: Rate of Gain Champion: Dean Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club Live Evaluation Champion: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
Dog (held in June)
- Best Dog in Show: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Champion Rally Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Champion Pre-Novice Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Champion Beginner Novice Obedience 1 and 2: Chloe Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
Goat
- Champion Dairy Goat: Asher Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Alexis Steininger, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Wether Goat: Tanner Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Wether Goat: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Asher Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club
Horse & Pony (held in July)
- Sr. English High Point: Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club
- Reserve Sr. English High Point: Violet Moore, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
- Jr. English High Point: Gloria Johnson, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club
- Reserve Jr. English High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
- Sr. Western High Point: Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club
- Reserve Sr. Western High Point: Violet Moore, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
- Jr. Western High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Reserve Jr. Western High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
- Novice High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club 4-H Club
- Reserve Novice High Point: Elena Miles, Denim and Dust 4-H Club
- Sr. Gaming High Point: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Vincent Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Jr. Gaming High Point: Dean Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
- Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club
Poultry
- Champion Cockerel: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Cockerel: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Pullet: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Hen: Madilyn Adams, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Hen: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Poultry Meat Pen: Bailey Brummel, Dream Catchers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Kiptyn Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Cock: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Cock: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Waterfowl: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Waterfowl: Alivia Kellogg, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club
- Champion Turkey: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Turkey: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Junior Showmanship: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Ava Bender, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Egg Production: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Egg Production: Lili Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club
Rabbits
- Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Best in Show: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club
- Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Best 4-Class Rabbit: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club
- Reserve Best 4-Class Rabbit: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Madeline Channell, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club
Sheep
- Champion Ewe: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Ewe: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club
- Champion Ram: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Single Market Lamb: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Single Market Lamb: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids
- Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids
- Reserve Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Kiptyn Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Molly Hohmann, The Dream Catchers
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
Swine
- Champion Crossbred Barrow: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club
- Champion Purebred Barrow: Nate Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club
- Champion Market Gilt: Eli Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club
- Champion Barrow Overall: Nate Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Barrow Overall: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Breeding Gilt: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Eli Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country
- Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lane Rohrer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Clair Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club
Master Showmanship
- Champion: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club
More results to come for 4-H project areas of career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.
About Illinois: Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.
About Extension: University of Illinois Extension develops educational programs, extends knowledge, and builds partnerships to support people, communities, and their environments as part of the state’s land-grant institution. Extension serves as the leading public outreach effort for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences in all 102 Illinois counties through a network of 27 multi-county units and over 700 staff statewide. Extension’s mission is responsive to eight strategic priorities — community, economy, environment, food and agriculture, health, partnerships, technology and discovery, and workforce excellence — that are served through six program areas — 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, community and economic development, family and consumer science, integrated health disparities, and natural resources, environment, and energy. Learn more at extension.illinois.edu.