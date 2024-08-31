Kendall County 4-Hers showcase skills, knowledge at Kendall County Fair

Kurt Schobert blow dries a steer for his son Mitchell, a member of the Dreamcatchers 4-H Club, to prepare for this year's show during the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

This summer’s Kendall County Fair marked the culmination of the 4-H year with exhibits, animal shows and activities where 4-H members demonstrated knowledge and skills, and of course, had fun.

“4-H shows provide youth with a valuable opportunity to share what they have learned, as well as provide helpful feedback so they may continue developing knowledge and skills for the future,” said Tina Anderson, 4-H program coordinator. “Through 4-H, members learn through hands-on projects and activities to make decisions, manage time, communicate, and work both independently and with a team.”

4-H members can explore dozens of projects in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and STEM. 4-H activities build independence and life skills, promote leadership, and encourage service to the community.

In turn, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such as trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H program and shows.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” Anderson said. “Thank you to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”

The 2024 Extension Supporters and 4-H Show sponsors included: Emerald Level – Kendall-Grundy Beef Association and MTH Tool Company/P&W Foundry; Gold Level – 4-H Livestock Auction Committee and Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau; Silver Level – Friends of Sue Rezin, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Tim Kellogg, and Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply Company; Bronze Level – In Memory of Bob Brummel, In Memory of Jerry Dalton, In Memory of Robert Fruland, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home & Community Education (HCE), Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids (Don Brummel); and Blue Level – In Memory of Carolyn Herren, E.M. McCauley and Sons, Robin Richards McCoy, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, In memory of Bob Schwartz, Shala Farms, and Southwest Real Estate/Lori Haff Delancy.

The 2024 4-H Award sponsors were (alphabetical order): Boulder Terrace Farm, Gary Brigel, V. Robert Brummel Memorial, Century 21 Integra - Farm and Ranch Division, Noel Cryder Builders, Jerry Dalton Memorial, Dickson Family, Fitzgerald Family, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Robert Fruland Memorial, FS Grain LLC, Jim and Beth Garbelman, Grainco FS Inc., Heartland Bank and Trust, Carolyn Herren Memorial, Hueber DeKalb Feeds, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home and Community Education, Kendall County Horse Show Association, Kendall County Pork Producers, Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, Koch Quarter Horses, EM McCauley & Sons, Robin Richards McCoy; Minooka Grain, Lumber and Supply; MTH Tool Company, Debbie Murray, Olah Family, Kim Olson, James Paul Memorial, Mary Ann Petersen, Pete Petersen Memorial, Bev Popp, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, Friends of State Senator Sue Rezin, Gordon and Ruth Schobert Memorial, Robert (Bob) Schwartz Memorial, Shala Farms, Southwest Real Estate, Subat Family, Sucich Family, Thanepohn Family, Winding Creek Nursery, and Wyffels Hybrids.

The 2024 Kendall County Fair 4-H animal show results are as follows: (listed by award, 4-H member name, and 4-H club). More results will be published in a future issue for 4-H project areas of career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition, and STEM.

Beef

Champion Breeding Animal: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Breeding Animal: Jenna Setchell, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Market Animal: Jerron Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Market Animal: Jacie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Junior Showmanship: Mitch Schobert, Dream Catchers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Molly Hohmann, Dream Catchers 4-H Club

Champion Senior Showmanship: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Kendall-Grundy Beef Association Rate-of-Gain Contest: Rate of Gain Champion: Dean Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club Live Evaluation Champion: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Dog (held in June)

Best Dog in Show: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Champion Rally Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Champion Pre-Novice Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Champion Beginner Novice Obedience 1 and 2: Chloe Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Goat

Champion Dairy Goat: Asher Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Alexis Steininger, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Wether Goat: Tanner Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Wether Goat: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Senior Showmanship: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Asher Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club

Horse & Pony (held in July)

Sr. English High Point: Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Reserve Sr. English High Point: Violet Moore, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Jr. English High Point: Gloria Johnson, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Reserve Jr. English High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Sr. Western High Point: Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels and Rogues 4-H Club

Reserve Sr. Western High Point: Violet Moore, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Jr. Western High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Reserve Jr. Western High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Novice High Point: Josephine Kinn, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club 4-H Club

Reserve Novice High Point: Elena Miles, Denim and Dust 4-H Club

Sr. Gaming High Point: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Vincent Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Jr. Gaming High Point: Dean Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club

Poultry

Champion Cockerel: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Cockerel: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Pullet: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Hen: Madilyn Adams, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Hen: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Poultry Meat Pen: Bailey Brummel, Dream Catchers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Kiptyn Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Cock: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Cock: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Waterfowl: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Waterfowl: Alivia Kellogg, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club

Champion Turkey: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Turkey: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Junior Showmanship: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Ava Bender, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club

Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Egg Production: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Egg Production: Lili Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club

Rabbits

Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Best in Show: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club

Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Best 4-Class Rabbit: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club

Reserve Best 4-Class Rabbit: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Champion Junior Showmanship: Madeline Channell, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Myah Fazio, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club

Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

Sheep

Champion Ewe: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Ewe: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club

Champion Ram: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Single Market Lamb: Annie Ralston, Denim and Dust 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Single Market Lamb: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids

Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Zadie Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids

Reserve Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Kiptyn Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids

Champion Junior Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Molly Hohmann, The Dream Catchers

Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Swine

Champion Crossbred Barrow: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Champion Purebred Barrow: Nate Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Champion Market Gilt: Eli Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Clayton Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Champion Barrow Overall: Nate Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Barrow Overall: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Breeding Gilt: Easton Kempiak, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Eli Swenson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Junior Showmanship: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Adelynn Landers, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lane Rohrer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Champion Senior Showmanship: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Clair Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club

Master Showmanship

Champion: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club

More results to come for 4-H project areas of career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.

About Illinois: Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen. Independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

About Extension: University of Illinois Extension develops educational programs, extends knowledge, and builds partnerships to support people, communities, and their environments as part of the state’s land-grant institution. Extension serves as the leading public outreach effort for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences in all 102 Illinois counties through a network of 27 multi-county units and over 700 staff statewide. Extension’s mission is responsive to eight strategic priorities — community, economy, environment, food and agriculture, health, partnerships, technology and discovery, and workforce excellence — that are served through six program areas — 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, community and economic development, family and consumer science, integrated health disparities, and natural resources, environment, and energy. Learn more at extension.illinois.edu.