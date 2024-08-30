Girls tennis: 2024 Record Newspapers season preview capsules

The 2024 girls tennis season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Aaron Kramer

Top returning players: Savannah Millard, jr.; Melanie Imbronjev, so.; Daniella Pruitt, sr.; Lexi Pastore, jr.; Taylor Yackley, sr.; Sedra Abelmaguid, sr.

Top new players: Emily Lilla, fr.; Hadley Stith, fr.

Worth noting: Kramer is in his first season as head coach. Millard, two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year, posted a 29-4 record last season, took second at conference and sectionals and topped her state finish from freshman year by going 2-2 at state. Oswego as a team went 5-5 in duals and took fifth place in conference. Imbronjev is a returning all-conference player. Oswego has new tennis courts after playing every home at Oswego East last season.

“I hope to improve on last year’s fifth place finish with a top three finish this year with no West Aurora in our conference,” Kramer said.

Coach: Peter Conrad

Top returning players: Samantha Stevens; Ainsley Shahady; Addison Parks.

Top new players: Olivia Coffin; Aanya Tyagi; Shivani Mani.

Worth noting: The Wolves went 8-3 in conference duals last season and took fourth place in the conference tournament. Stevens at No. 2 singles and Shahady and Parks at No. 3 doubles are returning all-conference players. Oswego East has eight seniors who Conrad hopes provide leadership for new team members. Cofin, Tyagi and Mani all joined the varsity from JV.

“While we haven’t settled in on a lineup yet, there’s a lot of depth and girls who can contribute in multiple ways,” Conrad said. “We are very excited and there is an energy at practice that is almost tangible.”

Coach: Laura Olson.

Top returning players: Kylie Weyer, sr.; Hanna Arroyo, sr.

Top new players: Amelia Cole, fr.

Worth noting: The Foxes posted a 7-7 record in dual meets last season and placed 10th in conference. Yorkville has an all-new varsity team this year with 11 seniors, three juniors and one freshman all in their first year on varsity. Olson identified Cole as a newcomer to watch in singles. She also looks forward to watching Weyer and Arroyo in doubles.