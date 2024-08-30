Cristian Sanchez’s four goals lead Plano soccer past Indian Creek: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 7, Indian Creek 0

Cristian Sanchez had four goals and two assists, Antonio Silva scored two goals and Santiago Cervates had two assists for Plano (2-0).

GIRLS GOLF

Sandwich 249, Hinckley-Big Rock 267

Brynn Butler shot a 58 to lead the Indians at Indian Oaks Golf Club. Callie Kesselring carded a 60, Grace Mikkelson a 65 and Ruby Ferguson a 66.

GIRLS TENNIS

Plainfield North 6, Yorkville 1

The Foxes dropped the dual meet to conference opponent Plainfield North. Yorkville’s lone win came from freshman Amelia Coles at No. 1 singles, defeating Payton Dell’Aquilla 6-0, 6-3.